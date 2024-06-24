PFAS exposure in early life: Health risks and maternal-fetal transport mechanisms

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
TranSpreadJun 24 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a class of chemicals extensively used in consumer goods production due to their hydrophobic and oleophobic properties and stability. However, their persistence in the environment and bioaccumulation in living organisms have sparked concerns about potential health effects. Previous studies have linked PFAS exposure to various adverse outcomes, including developmental issues in children.

A recent study (DOI:10.1016/j.eehl.2024.04.007) published in Eco-Environment & Health on May 8, 2024, has highlighted the levels, health risks, and transport protein binding capabilities of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in early life based on the Shanghai Maternal-Child Pairs Cohort. Found in maternal serum, cord serum, and breast milk, these synthetic chemicals pose potential health risks for infants. Led by research team from School of Public Health at Fudan University, the research team meticulously analyzed the transfer mechanisms and impacts of these persistent chemicals, providing crucial insights into their pervasive presence from pregnancy to lactation.

Employing high-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry, the study analyzed 16 types of PFAS in 1,076 mother-child pairs. It revealed the detection rates and median concentrations of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), and 6:2 Cl-PFESA, with PFOS most prevalent in maternal serum. Notably, placental transfer efficiency of PFAS was higher than breastfeeding transfer, suggesting that these chemicals are more likely to cross the placenta and accumulate in the fetus. Additionally, the research utilized molecular docking to simulate the binding of PFAS to transport proteins, potentially influencing their distribution and transport within the body. These findings underscore the need for tighter PFAS regulations and further research into their environmental and health effects.

Our findings are crucial for developing strategies to protect infants from the potentially harmful effects of PFAS exposure. Understanding the pathways and risks associated with these chemicals can lead to better regulatory policies and protective measures for the most susceptible among us."

Ms. Yaqi Xu, lead author of the study

The implications of this research are profound, particularly for public health policies and infant safety. By identifying specific PFAS compounds more likely to transfer through the placenta and into breast milk, preventive measures can be more effectively targeted. Moreover, the study's findings could influence future guidelines on the use of PFAS-containing products by pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Source:

TranSpread

Journal reference:

Xu, Y., et al. (2024). Early-life exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances: Analysis of levels, health risk and binding abilities to transport proteins. Eco-Environment & Health. doi.org/10.1016/j.eehl.2024.04.007.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vaping poses unexpected risks to eye health, study finds
Research finds stem-like T cells are associated with pathogenesis in ulcerative colitis
Study links higher microplastic levels in urine to endometriosis risk
Study links youth vaping to increased metal exposure, raising public health concerns
Vaccines targeting chronic diseases show promise in combatting age-related conditions
Wound warriors: How microbes influence healing and infection risks
Piquin chili's health benefits spotlighted due to high antioxidant content
AI model identifies over 500 toxic chemicals in e-liquids, revealing vaping’s hidden dangers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Microplastics found in human blood: potential cardiovascular threat