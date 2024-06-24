UQ-led project to test technology-driven solutions for rural skin cancer screening

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The University of QueenslandJun 24 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A University of Queensland-led project will test a combination of technologies to improve the early detection of potentially fatal skin cancers in patients in regional and rural Australia.

Professor Monika Janda from UQ's Centre for Health Services Research said the aim is to inform work towards a national, targeted melanoma screening program for Australia.

Rates of skin cancer are higher in regional areas, however fewer than 10 per cent of dermatologists practice outside capital cities.

We want to ensure equitable access to skin imaging services for regional Australians and reduce the time between detection and treatment, ultimately saving lives."

Professor Monika Janda from UQ's Centre for Health Services Research

The project has secured $3 million in funding from the Medical Research Future Fund.

"Our study will look at how 3D total body photography, combined with artificial intelligence to support clinicians, can help improve and speed up skin cancer imaging," Professor Janda said.

"Along with technology, the project will include upskilling regional staff."

The research will be conducted at 9 regional hospital and health care centres across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria, including a 3D total body imaging trial hub established in partnership with Mildura Base Public Hospital.

Related Stories

"All 9 regional hubs will use new technologies to test AI in healthcare and minimally invasive biopsy methods," Professor Janda said.

"Conversations with consumers in regional communities have been pivotal in shaping the project's focus.

"Geographical isolation and limited access to healthcare facilities exacerbate the challenges of living in regional Australia.

"Delivering services in rural areas is complex, but technology can help us to tackle the obstacles of distance and a shortage of medical specialists."

Professor Janda said the project will improve research and clinical trial opportunities for patients in regional areas.

The project is an initiative of the ACRF Australian Centre of Excellence in Melanoma Imaging and Diagnosis, comprising researchers from UQ, Monash University and University of Sydney.

Source:

The University of Queensland

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI-based liquid biopsy technology promises early detection of cancer recurrence
In-vivo imaging to quantify collagen morphology in preclinical melanoma models during immunotherapy
First FDA-approved cellular therapy for metastatic melanoma available in South Florida
UC San Diego Health launches personalized immunotherapy for metastatic melanoma
Experimental treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer shows promise in phase 2 clinical trial
Attenuated virus helps eliminate cancer in mice
COVID-19 linked to rise in autoimmune lung disease, study finds
Study spotlights differences based on race and gender in melanoma diagnosis, outcomes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Timing of melanoma metastasis: Critical implications for treatment