Fighting cancer with nanoparticles

Reviewed by Danielle Ellis, B.Sc.Jun 27 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

According to the European Commission, cancer is on the rise in the EU, with the number of new cases reaching 2.7 million in 2022. Cancer deaths for that same year also went up and were estimated to be at 1.3 million.

In particular, pancreatic cancer remained the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the EU in 2022. Although this cancer has a lower incidence than many others (it ranks 8th among men and 5th among women), its low survival rate places it among the top four deadliest cancers in both men and women.

Since 2020, the ULISES Consortium has been working hard to develop a new treatment to fight pancreatic cancer through nanoparticles. The focus of this project is to get a patient's immune system to reject the tumor. Its innovative strategy mainly consists of delivering genetic material to the tumor cells to make them visible to the immune system, thus triggering a response akin to the vaccine effect. Nanoparticles play a crucial role in this. Once synthesized, they bear a striking resemblance to those used for the COVID-19 vaccine. As only tumor cells are targeted, this new treatment would also avoid most of the adverse reactions of current therapies, such as chemo- and radiotherapy.

Moreover, if this treatment proves effective, it would not only provide a cure for one of the deadliest cancers in the world, pancreatic cancer but also open up a new therapeutic opportunity for other types of deadly tumors that currently have no cure options.

To learn more about the project, watch our Video News Release.

Nanoparticles and major innovations: fighting cancer through the immune system

This Video News Release was produced by Diego Giuliani, ICONS editorial manager

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Doctors may soon be able to use AI for cancer detection
Will it soon be possible for doctors to use AI to detect and diagnose cancer?
JAK1 inhibition and Anti-PD1 therapy enhance outcomes in advanced lung cancer
Targeting DUSP6 protein to prevent breast cancer recurrence
Acupuncture reduces hot flashes and side effects of endocrine therapy in women with breast cancer
New enzyme targets hold promise for cancer therapies
WEHI spinout aims to revolutionize the development of cancer drugs
Higher intake of ultra-processed foods found to increase cancer mortality risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New challenges in cancer care: cardiovascular disease and environmental factors