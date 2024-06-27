Targeted gene therapy may reduce AML burden and protect the heart from cardiotoxicity

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Missouri-ColumbiaJun 27 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine found that a targeted gene therapy may make acute myeloid leukemia (AML) more sensitive to chemotherapy, while also protecting the heart against toxicity often caused by cancer treatments. 

Acute myeloid leukemia is the most common type of leukemia in adults and the resulting chemotherapy treatment can put patients at an increased risk for cardiac damage. Associate Professor of Medicine Dr. Xunlei Kang and PhD students Yi Pan and Chen Wang led a study looking at similarities between leukemia and cardiovascular disease. They found a shared target -- AGTR1, a receptor responsible for cell reproduction, was overabundant in the blood cells of patients with leukemia. 

The researchers used losartan, a common medicine for treating high blood pressure, to inhibit the AGTR1 receptor in mice. This disrupted cancer growth, slowing the development of leukemia and led to longer survival. The next step is to further investigate losartan's effectiveness in treating human leukemia patients. 

Mouse models of leukemia differ from human disease in several ways, including differences in the immune system, the bone marrow microenvironment and responses to treatments. We will now carefully interpret and validate these findings in human studies to ensure translational relevance,"

Yi Pan, PhD student, University of Missouri

If these findings are confirmed in human clinical trials, the approval process to use losartan would be shorter compared to other medications, since it's already FDA-approved and will not require comprehensive data about the drug. 

 "When we treated mice with the AGTR1 inhibitor losartan, we observed that this commercially available drug shows great promise in reducing AML development while protecting against chemotherapy-induced cardiotoxicity," Kang said. "This finding shows great potential to both enhance the success of chemotherapy while protecting the heart." 

Related Stories

Dr. Xunlei Kang, MD, PhD is an associate professor of medicine at the MU School of Medicine and focuses his research on blood conditions and stem cell study. He received his medical degree and doctorate from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China. 

"Inhibiting AGTR1 reduces AML burden and protects the heart from cardiotoxicity in mouse models" was recently published in the journal of Science Translational Medicine. In addition to Kang, Pan and Chen, authors include research specialists Wenxuan Zhou and Yao Shi; PhD student XiaDuo Meng, Hematology and Medical Oncology fellow Yasir Muhammad, MD; Richard D. Hammer, MD, professor of clinical pathology and anatomical sciences; De-Pei Li, MD, professor of medicine and associate director of the Center for Precision Medicine; Zhenguo Liu, MD, professor of medicine and chief of cardiology; and Gerhard Hildebrandt, MD, Chief of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology. Bei Jia and Hong Zheng from Penn State University College of Medicine also contributed to the paper.

Source:

University of Missouri-Columbia

Journal reference:

Pan, Y., et al. (2024). Inhibiting AGTR1 reduces AML burden and protects the heart from cardiotoxicity in mouse models. Science Translational Medicine. doi.org/10.1126/scitranslmed.adl5931.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Review finds no proven clinical benefit to strict salt restriction for patients with heart failure
Proteins in blood may help to predict Parkinson’s disease up to seven years before the onset of motor symptoms
Semaglutide proves a game-changer for kidney and heart health in diabetes patients
Cuffless monitor offers promise for hypertension management
Can cocoa lower your heart disease risk?
Innovative blood test boosts accuracy of lung cancer screening
Blood-based biomarkers could revolutionize Alzheimer's diagnosis and treatment
New AI tool could revolutionize clinical trial efficiency and cost

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Can nuts boost weight loss and blood sugar control on a calorie-restricted diet?