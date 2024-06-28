New study casts doubt on lipid-lowering strategies for IBD prevention

First Hospital of Jilin University

A new study has illuminated the connection between inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and lipid profile. IBD is a chronic condition that causes inflammation in the intestines. Abnormal lipid factor levels such as cholesterol in IBD patients have been observed in previous studies, but whether this association is causal remained unclear.

This study employed Mendelian randomization (MR) to investigate the potential causal link between lipid profile and IBD. The results revealed no significant causal relationship between seven lipid factors and the risk of developing IBD. Consistent results were obtained for two subtypes of IBD, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

The authors acknowledge that prior studies have shown discrepancies in lipid levels among IBD patients. For example, some reports indicate lower cholesterol levels in individuals with IBD compared to healthy controls, while others find no substantial differences. These inconsistencies underscore the limitations of conventional observational studies, which are prone to confounding factors and reverse causation. In contrast, MR can overcome these limitations.

This study provides valuable insights into the complex interplay between IBD and lipid profile. The findings suggest that regulating lipid levels may not directly influence the risk of IBD. However, further research is necessary to fully understand the relationship between lipids and IBD.

Source:

First Hospital of Jilin University

Journal reference:

Pang, X., et al. (2024). To explore the causal association between the serum lipid profile and inflammatory bowel disease using bidirectional Mendelian randomisation analysis. EGastroenterology. doi.org/10.1136/egastro-2023-100034.


