Remote strategy-based intervention shows promise for individuals with memory impairments caused by MS

A pilot study shows promise for a new treatment option for individuals with memory impairments caused by multiple sclerosis (MS). The article, "Exploring the efficacy of a remote strategy-based intervention for people with multiple sclerosis with everyday memory impairments: A pilot study," (doi: 10.5014/ajot.2024.050468) was published online on May 27, 2024, in the American Journal of Occupational Therapy.

This proof-of-concept study, conducted in ten participants with MS-related memory impairments, assessed the feasibility and impact of six online sessions of TELE-Self-GEN delivered via Zoom. TELE-Self-GEN integrates memory strategies within a metacognitive framework to aid individuals in managing their cognitive challenges, according to lead author Yael Goverover, PhD, OTR/L, a professor in New York University's Department of Occupational Therapy, and a visiting scientist at Kessler Foundation.

Participants reported high levels of satisfaction, citing the convenience and accessibility of the virtual format. Most notably, they experienced improvements not only in memory tasks but also in their ability to perform daily activities.

Our findings are promising, demonstrating that remote interventions can be both effective and satisfying for participants. Delivering therapy to individuals at home is not only convenient, it expands access to cognitive rehabilitation designed to improve how individuals function in their daily lives." Yael Goverover, PhD, OTR/L, professor in New York University's Department of Occupational Therapy, and a visiting scientist at Kessler Foundation

The intervention focuses on 'self-generated learning,' a technique that encourages patients to create personal connections with everyday tasks, enhancing memory retention and recall. This method of association has proven effective in fostering greater independence and confidence among users, ultimately contributing to improved quality of life.

"This study lays the groundwork for larger clinical trials and highlights the importance of innovative approaches in the treatment of the cognitive impairments experienced by many with MS," added co-author John DeLuca, PhD, senior vice president for Research and Training at Kessler Foundation. "By exploring and expanding tele-rehab options that help overcome traditional barriers to access, we can ensure that more individuals living with MS benefit from such interventions."