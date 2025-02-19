Study shows rapid transformation in multiple sclerosis treatment in Finland

A registry study led by the University of Oulu examined the early-stage treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS) in Finland between 2013 and 2022. According to the study, MS treatment in Finland has undergone a radical transformation over the past decade: diagnoses are now made more quickly, and new treatment practices align with the latest scientific evidence. The speed and extent of these changes was a surprise to the researchers.

In 2013, the average time to diagnose relapsing-remitting MS was ten months from the onset of the first symptoms. Today, the diagnosis is typically made within five months. As a result of this faster diagnostic process, treatment can also begin at an earlier stage.

Previously, treatment was typically initiated with a moderately effective medication, which was then intensified as the disease progressed. Nowadays, highly effective medication, which has a stronger impact on the immune system, is increasingly being used as the first-line treatment.

The study’s findings demonstrate that treatment guidelines and diagnostic criteria based on scientific evidence have been swiftly implemented in clinical practice. While the changes in diagnostic criteria and the evolving role of high-efficacy treatments in the early stages of the disease were well known in the scientific community, the speed and scale of these developments still took researchers by surprise. Another unexpected finding was that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no delays in the diagnosis and treatment of MS.

“This study shows that in Finland, the treatment of neurological patients follows international research findings and is implemented accordingly. This benefits Finnish patients. In MS care, delays in treatment could worsen long-term outcomes. Despite the challenges faced by the public healthcare system, including resource constraints and the pandemic, treatment delays have remained minimal,” commented Principal Investigator Mervi Ryytty from the University of Oulu and Oulu University Hospital.

For pharmaceutical companies, as well as other healthcare providers, it is essential to understand how MS treatment in Finland has evolved and what the current situation looks like. This study is an example of how a pharmaceutical company can collaborate with researchers to provide valuable real-world data by leveraging Finland’s high-quality registry data.” Elina Jokinen, Medical Manager from Novartis

The study is a registry-based research project using secondary data from the Finnish MS Register, the drug prescription registry of Finnish Insurance Institution (Kela), and the National Care Register for Health Care HILMO. It was conducted in collaboration between the University of Oulu, Novartis Finland Oy, and StellarQ Oy, with additional researchers from the Universities of Turku and Helsinki.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the patient’s own central nervous system tissues. The exact cause of the disease remains partly unknown. Relapsing-remitting MS is the most common form of the disease, and its prevalence in Finland is increasing. In the study data, the average age at diagnosis was 33, meaning that the disease typically develops at a young age.

While MS cannot be cured, its progression can be slowed with medication. The goal of treatment is to maintain the patient’s functional ability and quality of life for as long as possible. MS remains an active field of research, and many new treatments have been introduced in the past decade. According to the latest international studies, early intensive treatment has been shown to improve the prognosis of relapsing-remitting MS.