Novel model could predict cognitive decline in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Amsterdam University Medical CenterJul 11 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Amsterdam UMC's Alzheimer Centre has developed a prediction model that can predict cognitive decline in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease. The next step is developing an app that uses this prediction model, which would represent an important step towards personalized forecasts for patients. The study is published today in the journal Neurology. 

After people have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, their first question is often: "What can I expect now?". This question is difficult for doctors to answer. To aid them, Pieter van der Veere, physician-researcher at Alzheimer Centre Amsterdam, has developed a model that can predict cognitive decline, Although the predictions do not provide absolute certainty, the model does give an indication of the course of the disease over a period of 5 years. For practical use, a prototype of an app is available for scientific research. The next step is to develop a more user-friendly app with input from patients, family members, and professionals. 

Focused on the individual 

The prediction model is based on data from nearly 1000 patients with Alzheimer's disease. It uses general information such as age, gender, and cognitive test scores, as well as data from MRI scans and biomarkers, gathered from cerebrospinal fluid. "As a result, it gives a prediction that is really tailored to each individual person," says Van der Veere. Nevertheless, the model shows how difficult it is to make a precise prediction for each individual patient, because there are always uncertainties. These are always discussed with the patient. "Previous research shows that people still want information about their prognosis, even if this information is uncertain. An app with our prediction model can therefore meet an important need." 

Personal prognosis as a future perspective 

The prediction model is an important first step towards personal forecasting. "In the future, this will become even more important if we can treat Alzheimer's disease," says Wiesje van der Flier, Research Director at Alzheimer Centre Amsterdam. "Doctors can use the prediction model to explain what the possible effect of a treatment can be. For example, if patients start to live healthier lives or use medication." This can be a starting point for conversations between doctor, patient and family about the pros and cons of treatments, so that they can come to an appropriate decision together." 

Source:

Amsterdam University Medical Center

Journal reference:

van der Veere, P. J., et al. (2024). Predicting Cognitive Decline in Amyloid-Positive Patients With Mild Cognitive Impairment or Mild Dementia. Neurology. doi.org/10.1212/wnl.0000000000209605.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Advocate Health selected for CMS GUIDE Model aimed at advancing dementia care
UniSA's 'Small Steps' program promotes healthier lifestyles to reduce dementia risk
Research finds stem-like T cells are associated with pathogenesis in ulcerative colitis
Differences in effectiveness among antihyperglycemic drugs on dementia risk identified in recent study
Cutting-edge tools and practices revolutionize gut microbiome research
AI model revolutionizes dementia diagnosis with high accuracy across multiple data sources
Subjective cognitive decline predicts future dementia risk, study finds
Research shows gut bacteria's role in mental resilience and reduced anxiety

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Advancing genomics research: An inside look at Azenta Life Sciences' new Oxford Genomics Laboratory