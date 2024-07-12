WISDOM project leverages AI and data to combat chronic immune-mediated diseases in Europe

Integrating medical and research data, ensuring secure data sharing, and using advanced AI models offer immense possibilities to mitigate the impact of chronic immune-mediated diseases (CIMDs) affecting 10% of Europeans. The consortium aims to transform complex biological information into actionable insights.

WISDOM believes novel computational tools can provide valuable knowledge and guide decision-making throughout the patient journey, from diagnosis to treatment optimization.

"As a key partner in the WISDOM project, the European Multiple Sclerosis Platform (EMSP) is committed to ensuring that patients' voices and perspectives are central to our research efforts," noted Elisabeth Kasilingam, CEO of EMSP. "By actively engaging with patient communities, EMSP aims to contribute to the development of personalized healthcare solutions that truly address the needs of those living with MS and other chronic immune-mediated diseases."

Federated access to data for better outcomes

To realize the potential of existing data, WISDOM will address data integration and accessibility challenges and implement new methods for data processing, harmonization, and secure sharing with federated access.

"A key challenge of the WISDOM project is the efficient re-use of the existing clinical registry and research data. With the EHDS legislation coming up, ensuring the privacy and safety of sensitive health data while enabling its sharing and analysis is a major concern", says Timo Miettinen, Chief Technology Officer at VEIL.AI. "This is where VEIL.AI's next generation anonymization technology plays a critical role. The integration of VEIL.AI's anonymization solutions ensures that sensitive health data can be utilized effectively while remaining compliant with privacy regulations like GDPR and EHDS. Our ultimate objective is to enhance the treatment and monitoring of CIMDs across Europe."

An improved result of diagnostic and disease outcome prediction

By the development and validation of risk stratification, disease outcome prediction and personalised intervention tools, WISDOM aims to expedite the identification and diagnostic follow-up of individuals at high risk of developing disease, and more accurate treatment installation, monitoring and change as well as advice regarding lifestyle changes.

About the WISDOM Project: