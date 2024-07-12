WISDOM project leverages AI and data to combat chronic immune-mediated diseases in Europe

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
European Multiple Sclerosis PlatformJul 12 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Integrating medical and research data, ensuring secure data sharing, and using advanced AI models offer immense possibilities to mitigate the impact of chronic immune-mediated diseases (CIMDs) affecting 10% of Europeans. The consortium aims to transform complex biological information into actionable insights.

WISDOM believes novel computational tools can provide valuable knowledge and guide decision-making throughout the patient journey, from diagnosis to treatment optimization.

"As a key partner in the WISDOM project, the European Multiple Sclerosis Platform (EMSP) is committed to ensuring that patients' voices and perspectives are central to our research efforts," noted Elisabeth Kasilingam, CEO of EMSP. "By actively engaging with patient communities, EMSP aims to contribute to the development of personalized healthcare solutions that truly address the needs of those living with MS and other chronic immune-mediated diseases."

Federated access to data for better outcomes

To realize the potential of existing data, WISDOM will address data integration and accessibility challenges and implement new methods for data processing, harmonization, and secure sharing with federated access.

Related Stories

"A key challenge of the WISDOM project is the efficient re-use of the existing clinical registry and research data. With the EHDS legislation coming up, ensuring the privacy and safety of sensitive health data while enabling its sharing and analysis is a major concern", says Timo Miettinen, Chief Technology Officer at VEIL.AI. "This is where VEIL.AI's next generation anonymization technology plays a critical role. The integration of VEIL.AI's anonymization solutions ensures that sensitive health data can be utilized effectively while remaining compliant with privacy regulations like GDPR and EHDS. Our ultimate objective is to enhance the treatment and monitoring of CIMDs across Europe."

An improved result of diagnostic and disease outcome prediction

By the development and validation of risk stratification, disease outcome prediction and personalised intervention tools, WISDOM aims to expedite the identification and diagnostic follow-up of individuals at high risk of developing disease, and more accurate treatment installation, monitoring and change as well as advice regarding lifestyle changes.

About the WISDOM Project:

  • This project is a 5-year initiative, starting from 1 December 2023. 
  • The Project Consortium is composed by eight European universities, leaders in the medical and analytical field, three SMEs, one research institute and one company, at the forefront of clinical AI implementation, data infrastructure, and security, and the European Multiple Sclerosis Platform. This includes:
    • Karolinska Institutet, ("KI") Departments of Clinical Neuroscience, Medicine Solna and Oncology and Pathology Sweden
    • University of Helsinki, (UH), Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland, Finland 
    • Technical University of Munich (TUM-MED), Germany 
    • Copenhagen University (UCPH), Denmark 
    • VEIL.AI OY (VEIL), Finland; YoutHealth AB (YH), Sweden 
    • University of Southern Denmark (SDU); Denmark 
    • Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG), Spain 
    • Decode Genetics INC. (deCODE), Iceland 
    • University of Eastern Piedmont Amedeo Avogardo  (UPO), Italy 
    • University of Tartu, (UTARTU), Estonia 
    • European Multiple Sclerosis Platform (EMSP), Belgium
    • Karolinska Institutet Innovations AB, (KI-Innovations), Sweden 
    • The Chancellor Master and Scholars of the University of Cambridge (CU), UK.
Source:

European Multiple Sclerosis Platform

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Ultra-processed foods raise chronic kidney disease risk, study shows
Western diet linked to chronic diseases by gut microbiota disruption
Chronic disease increases the odds of hospitalization from heat exposure, study finds
Chronic loneliness associated with higher stroke risk independent of depressive symptoms or social isolation
Nordic chronic kidney disease diet enhances health-related quality of life
Are we eating what's really good for us? New insights into macronutrients and chronic disease
Depression linked to chronic pain: Variability shown across patient characteristics
Vaccines targeting chronic diseases show promise in combatting age-related conditions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers identify key molecular alterations from endurance exercise that could combat chronic diseases