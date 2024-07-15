Discovery of "unconventional" immune response opens new avenue in TB vaccine development

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Hackensack Meridian HealthJul 15 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

An "unconventional" immune response now identified by scientists from the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI) is a potential new pathway for developing new vaccines for tuberculosis (TB), according to a new publication.

Marginal zone B (MZB) cells are a natural response to TB infection which has been long overlooked - and which might be a welcome new target that could be bolstered through new vaccines to better combat and prevent the disease, according to the new publication in the journal Cell Reports.

"Our results indicate that B cells skew their immune landscape toward MZB cells to execute regulatory functions against TB, emphasizing the importance of antibody-independent mechanisms of B cells for controlling infectious disease, a previously neglected mechanism," write the authors.

Using high-dimensional flow cytometry, the team mapped the progress of infection in an animal model. They showed that B cells shifted their immune landscape toward the MZB cells.

Through detailed tracking of this shift, the MZB cells showed higher activity and memory-like phenotype expression in response to the infection. In turn, that shaped cytokine patterns and then boosted cell-mediated immunity.

Related Stories

"This discovery opens a new avenue in TB vaccine development, suggesting that targeting B cells for their regulatory functions could be a promising new strategy," the authors add.

The paper's authors were led by CDI scientists: Chen-Yu Tsai Ph.D., Ariel Aptekmann, Ph.D. Thomas Dick, Ph.D. and Martin Gengenbacher, Ph.D.

Gengenbacher has studied the Mycobacteria genus of bacteria including tuberculosis for most of his career. In 2021 he was awarded $6.4 million from the NIH to pursue an innovative new TB vaccine concept. Since the only TB vaccine available, Bacille Calmette-Guérin, or BCG, is very unreliable, Gengenbacher and team have proposed to improve BCG by engineering it to stimulate the development and communication of B cells, an important part of the immune system. With this strategy, the researchers are aiming to develop a second-generation TB vaccine that would provide reliable and durable protection from new infections and can even help to cure existing TB infections by complementing antibiotic therapy.

Source:

Hackensack Meridian Health

Journal reference:

Tsai, C.-Y., et al. (2024). Splenic marginal zone B cells restrict Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection by shaping the cytokine pattern and cell-mediated immunity. Cell Reports. doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2024.114426.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Accelerate Your Research: Dispen3D Harnesses the Power of 3D Models
White blood cell type identified as important contributor to inflammation in obesity
Advancing genomics research: An inside look at Azenta Life Sciences' new Oxford Genomics Laboratory
Ribosomes and ZAK protein spur the cell's initial response to UV radiation damage
Understanding patient distress in sickle cell disease
Common therapies contain different cell types, study finds
Groundbreaking mRNA vaccine administered to captive elephant to fight EEHV
Trinity College Dublin researchers uncover key to enhancing MRSA vaccine efficacy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Heparan-sulfate proteoglycans found to influence Alzheimer's cell pathology