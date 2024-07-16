AGA releases new clinical guidance to help recognize the symptoms of cyclic vomiting syndrome

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Gastroenterological AssociationJul 16 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) has released new clinical guidance to help clinicians and patients recognize the signs and symptoms of cyclic vomiting syndrome (CVS). CVS is a common and disabling condition, affecting up to 2% of the population, but most patients experience years of delays in receiving a diagnosis and effective treatment. The AGA Clinical Practice Update was published today in Gastroenterology

A diagnosis is a powerful tool. Not only does it help patients make sense of debilitating symptoms, but it allows healthcare providers to create an effective treatment plan."

Dr. David Levinthal, author of the AGA Clinical Practice Update, director of the neurogastroenterology & motility center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

What is CVS? 

Cyclic vomiting syndrome (CVS) is a chronic disorder of gut-brain interaction (DGBI) characterized by sudden episodes of intense nausea, vomiting and retching separated by episode-free periods. 

CVS can be mild (less than 4 episodes/year lasting less than 2 days) or moderate-severe (more than 4 episodes/year lasting more than 2 days and requiring at least 1 emergency department visit or hospitalizations). 

In patients with CVS, there is an absence of repetitive vomiting between episodes, but mild symptoms such as nausea, indigestion and occasional vomiting may be experienced. 

While CVS can happen to anyone, it is more common in females and young adults. CVS is also more common in people who have a personal or family history of migraine headaches. 

How is CVS diagnosed? 

Experts urge patients dealing with chronic vomiting symptoms to advocate for themselves and ask their doctors about cyclical vomiting syndrome. Sharing a detailed history of past vomiting episodes is key to a diagnosis. Patients are commonly misdiagnosed with the stomach flu or food poisoning, but when these symptoms occur repeatedly AGA advises clinicians consider CVS as a potential diagnosis. 

Related Stories

"CVS is diagnosed based on clinical criteria called the Rome criteria and avoiding excessive and unnecessary testing is crucial," said Dr. Thangam Venkatesan, AGA Clinical Practice Update author and section director of neurogastroenterology and motility at the Ohio State University. 

How can CVS be treated? 

CVS can be managed by lifestyle modification (regular sleep and stress management) as well as with a combination of medications to both prevent and stop attacks. 

CVS has four distinct phases - inter-episodic, prodromal, emetic and recovery -; each of which is associated with a distinct treatment approach and management goal. 

The stakes 

Currently, half of patients with CVS utilize emergency department services at least annually, and one-third of patients with CVS become disabled by their condition. More timely diagnoses can prevent patients from experiencing these complications. 

"Our goal with this Clinical Practice Update is to increase awareness of cyclical vomiting syndrome to reduce the diagnostic delay and increase patients' access to treatment. We hope to reach primary care, ER and urgent care providers, who are on the frontlines interacting with CVS patients seeking care, especially during an attack," added Dr. Levinthal. 

Are you a patient looking for support and resources? 

Please visit the Cyclical Vomiting Syndrome Association at https://www.cvsaonline.org/ 

Source:

American Gastroenterological Association

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Nordic chronic kidney disease diet enhances health-related quality of life
Reducing processed meat consumption could reduce burden of chronic diseases in the USA, study suggests
Western diet linked to chronic diseases by gut microbiota disruption
Researchers identify key molecular alterations from endurance exercise that could combat chronic diseases
Non-viral gene therapy offers hope for chronic low back pain sufferers
Statins found to prevent chronic inflammation-related cancers by inhibiting interleukin-33
Chronic loneliness associated with higher stroke risk independent of depressive symptoms or social isolation
Depression linked to chronic pain: Variability shown across patient characteristics

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Are we eating what's really good for us? New insights into macronutrients and chronic disease