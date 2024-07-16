Understanding the impact of tobacco smoking and smoking cessation on life expectancy of HIV patients in South Africa

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Massachusetts General HospitalJul 16 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Krishna Reddy, MD, MS, a physician-investigator at the Medical Practice Evaluation Center and the Tobacco Research and Treatment Center at Massachusetts General Hospital and an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, is the senior author of a recently published paper in Journal of the International AIDS Society: Tobacco Smoking, Smoking Cessation and Life Expectancy Among People with HIV on Antiretroviral Therapy in South Africa: A Simulation Modelling Study.

What question were you investigating in this study?

Now that more people with HIV in South Africa are on antiretroviral therapy (medicines to treat HIV), more are surviving long enough to face the health consequences of tobacco smoking.

Around one in four people in South Africa smoke tobacco, so this affects many people. Smoking appears to be even more common among people with HIV than among the general population.

Our team wanted to understand the impact of tobacco smoking and smoking cessation on the life expectancy of people with HIV in South Africa.

What were the results?

We found that smoking decreases the life expectancy of people with HIV on antiretroviral therapy in South Africa by three to six years, of which two to five years could be regained by smoking cessation.

Related Stories

Among people whose HIV is initially controlled with medicines, smoking decreases life expectancy more than HIV.

What are the clinical implications and next steps?

Integrating tobacco cessation interventions into HIV care, as suggested by the World Health Organization, could substantially improve life expectancy.

Smoking cessation interventions should become part of HIV care in South Africa and other low- and middle-income countries.

Source:

Massachusetts General Hospital

Journal reference:

Thielking, A. M., et al. (2024). Tobacco smoking, smoking cessation and life expectancy among people with HIV on antiretroviral therapy in South Africa: a simulation modelling study. Journal of the International AIDS Society. doi.org/10.1002/jia2.26315.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Smoking identified as key factor in accelerated cognitive decline
Baby boys more likely to achieve HIV cure or remission after in-utero infection
Teenagers using both tobacco and cannabis face higher mental health risks
New HIV test targets neglected strains in global cure hunt
Novel antiviral protein SAMD9L blocks HIV-1 and other lentiviruses
Accelerate Your Research: Dispen3D Harnesses the Power of 3D Models
Advancing genomics research: An inside look at Azenta Life Sciences' new Oxford Genomics Laboratory
What happens to narcissism as we age? Research shows declining trends

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study: Smokers have distinct personality profiles