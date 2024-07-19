Fox Chase Cancer Center researchers identify new targets for mesothelioma prevention

A new research perspective was published in Oncoscience (Volume 11) on May 23, 2024, entitled, "Targeting inflammatory factors for chemoprevention and cancer interception to tackle malignant mesothelioma."



In this perspective, researchers Joseph R. Testa, Yuwaraj Kadariya, and Joseph S. Friedberg from Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, identify potential targets for mesothelioma prevention. Mesothelioma, an incurable cancer of the mesothelial lining, is often caused by exposure to asbestos. Asbestos-induced inflammation is a significant contributing factor in the development of mesothelioma, and genetic factors also play a role in the susceptibility to this rapidly progressive and treatment-resistant malignancy.



Consequently, novel approaches are urgently needed to treat mesothelioma and prevent or reduce the overall incidence of this fatal disease.

"In this research perspective, we review the current state of chemoprevention and cancer interception progress in asbestos-induced mesothelioma."

The researchers also discuss the different preclinical mouse models used for these investigations and the inflammatory factors that may be potential targets for mesothelioma prevention. Preliminary studies with naturally occurring phytochemicals and synthetic agents are reviewed. Results of previous clinical chemoprevention trials in populations exposed to asbestos and considerations regarding future trials are also presented.