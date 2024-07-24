Children with psychiatric disorders face greater challenges today than in the past

Surveys conducted in England in 1999, 2004, and 2017 have revealed that children with a psychiatric disorder in 2017 experienced more severe difficulties and greater impacts on functioning at school, home, and in their daily lives, compared with children with a disorder in earlier decades. The findings come from a study published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry.

The study used data from interviews and questionnaires completed by parents, children (if they were aged ≥ 11 years), and teachers across all 3 surveys.

The increased difficulties found in the study were specific to self- and parent-reports and were not found when assessing teacher reports.

Ethnic minority status, living in rented accommodations, and being in the lowest income quintile had weaker associations with psychiatric disorders in 2017 compared with 1999.

Our study reveals a really concerning trend: children of today are experiencing a much greater burden of problems compared with previous generations. It is crucial that research investigates why this might be, so that we can understand the type and levels of support needed to prevent further negative trends."

Jessica Armitage, PhD, corresponding author of Cardiff University, UK

