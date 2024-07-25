Medicaid policies boost oncology clinical trial enrollment for Black and Hispanic patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Weill Cornell MedicineJul 25 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Two Medicaid policies can interact to increase oncology clinical trial enrollment among Black and Hispanic patients, according to a new study by investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine, the University of Pennsylvania, and Medidata AI. Black and Hispanic patients are historically underrepresented in cancer clinical trials; equitable enrollment helps ensure the knowledge gained from trials generalizes to the entire population and promotes equitable patient access to the latest treatment options.

The study, published July 25 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, examined the effect of the interaction between two Medicaid policies on the rates of enrollment for Black or Hispanic adults in cancer clinical trials in the United States: Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which extended Medicaid eligibility to more than 20 million residents, leading to greatly improved coverage for people with low income; and pre-existing state-level mandates requiring Medicaid coverage of the routine costs of clinical trial participation.

The study team analyzed deidentified national enrollment data for nearly 50,000 participants in cancer clinical trials from 2012 to 2019 from Medidata's Rave electronic data capture archives. During the study period, only 12 states and the District of Columbia mandated Medicaid coverage of clinical trial costs.

We found that Medicaid expansion under the ACA was associated with about a 5-percentage-point increase in Black or Hispanic patient enrollment in oncology clinical trials in states that had these coverage mandates. We consider this strong evidence that Medicaid is an important policy lever for improving equity in clinical trials in the United States."

Dr. William L. Schpero, co-lead author, assistant professor of population health sciences at Weill Cornell Medicine

The study revealed that Medicaid expansion under the ACA alone was not associated with a statistically significant increase in oncology clinical trial enrollment among Black or Hispanic patients.

"The headline here is that Medicaid expansion by itself did not improve cancer clinical trial diversity; we only saw improvement in those states that already mandated coverage of the routine costs of clinical trial participation," said co-lead author Dr. Samuel U. Takvorian, an assistant professor of hematology-oncology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. "What we learned, in essence, is that both access and coverage are important for improving accruals of historically underrepresented groups to cancer clinical trials."

Related Stories

In oncology clinical trials, the cost of the study drug is generally covered by pharmaceutical companies, but the "routine costs of care" -; for example, the cost of administering a new chemotherapeutic agent -; are generally not. Federal law has required coverage of these costs in Medicare since 2000 and in most commercial markets since 2014. It was not until 2022 that all state Medicaid programs were federally mandated to cover the costs as part of the Clinical Treatment Act of 2020.

"One of the biggest factors that determines whether a patient enrolls in a cancer clinical trial is whether their physician recommends it," said Dr. Schpero, who is also co-associate director of the Cornell Center for Health Equity. "Increasing physician awareness of the 2022 federal coverage mandate could help boost enrollment of underrepresented populations in clinical trials."

Source:

Weill Cornell Medicine

Journal reference:

Schpero, W. L., et al. (2024) Association Between State Medicaid Policies and Accrual of Black or Hispanic Patients to Cancer Clinical Trial. Journal of Clinical Oncology. doi.org/10.1200/JCO.23.01149.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study: Women with severe endometriosis 10 times more likely to get ovarian cancer
Study finds genetic counseling gaps among breast cancer survivors
Women with endometriosis have a significantly increased ovarian cancer risk, study finds
Active commuters less likely to suffer from heart disease and cancer, new research shows
AI model Virchow outperforms clinical methods in cancer detection
New drugs show promise in shrinking breast cancer brain metastases
Deciphering the role of RET in cancer and breakthroughs in targeted treatments
Western diets linked to increased risk of IBD and colorectal cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
FDA approval of lifileucel: A milestone in tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy for advanced melanoma