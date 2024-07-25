Study reveals higher injury rates in electric scooters and bikes vs. conventional models

A new paper published in JAMA Network Open compares hospitalization rates and user characteristics among injured riders of conventional and electric two-wheeled vehicles.

Study: Injuries With Electric vs Conventional Scooters and Bicycles. Image Credit: r.classen / Shutterstock.com

 Study: Injuries With Electric vs Conventional Scooters and Bicycles. Image Credit: r.classen / Shutterstock.com

The rise of micromobility

Micromobility is a transportation term referring to the use of small vehicles, especially scooters, and bicycles, that can carry at most two people. Micromobility vehicles are becoming increasingly common in the United States due to their affordability, low emissions, and easy availability, especially in congested urban areas.

Electric vehicles' relatively faster acceleration increases the risk of serious injury when used by inexperienced riders. Furthermore, shared vehicle platforms rarely offer helmet rentals, thereby increasing the potential for physical injury in the event of a fall.

These advantages have led to an over 50-fold rise in the number of people who use these vehicles, with the market projected to reach $300 billion USD by 2030. Despite their growing popularity, there remains a lack of data on the safety of these vehicles.

About the study

The current cross-sectional observational study included data obtained from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) on 86,623 individuals. NEISS compiles data on injuries resulting from the use of consumer products that cause the person to attend the emergency department (ED).

For the current study, data on micromobility vehicle injuries were used to examine user characteristics and risk factors for hospitalization following vehicle-associated injury.

What did the study show?

Between 2017 and 2022, almost two million bicycle and 45,586 e-bicycle injuries were reported. During this same period, 304,783 and 189,517 scooter and e-scooter injuries were reported, respectively.

The median age of injured riders was 28 years, 72% of whom were male. About 49% of the injured riders were White, 13% Black, 12% Hispanic, and 1.5% Asian.

Related Stories

Increasing EV-associated injury rates

The rate of e-bicycle injuries doubled every year, from 751 each year at the start of the study to 23,493 by 2022. Likewise, the annual injury rate for e-scooters rose by 45%, from 8,566 in 2017 to 56,847 in 2022.

The cumulative number of injuries for all micromobility vehicles, as well as for conventional bicycles and scooters, did not differ significantly throughout the study period.

Demographic factors

The mean age of injured riders rose from 23 to 32 years in 2017 and 2022, respectively. Among electric vehicle (EV) and conventional vehicle users, the mean age was higher at 31 and 27 years, respectively.

The median age for injured bicyclists and e-bicyclists was 30 and 39 years, respectively. Scooter riders who suffered injuries had a median age of only 11 years as compared to a median age of 30 years for e-scooter riders. Overall, vehicle users who were older were more likely to be injured, as well as those who did not wear helmets.

About 25% of injured EV users were Black as compared to 12% of whom were White. About 11% and 24% of Black riders were injured on conventional bicycles or e-bicycles, respectively, whereas 17% and 25% of injured scooter and e-scooter riders were Black, respectively.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations rose from 48,863 to 70,644 in 2017 and 2022, respectively. Most of these hospitalizations were among users of conventional micromobility vehicles, with a 7% and 17% rise among those using bicycles and scooters, respectively.

Black riders or passengers were approximately 25% less likely to be hospitalized as compared to Whites when adjusted for age.

The type of injury varied, with internal and upper limb injuries more likely following e-scooter and conventional vehicle use, respectively. Hospitalization rates rose by 20% with head injuries and doubled with drug use and drinking. 

Other risk factors

Only about half of bicyclists, as compared to 44% of e-bicyclists, used helmets at the time of injury. Drinking at the time of the injury was more commonly reported among e-bicyclists as compared to bicyclists at 7% and 4%, respectively. For e-scooters, drinking was implicated in 9% of injured riders as compared to 3% of those using scooters.

Conclusions

In agreement with prior research, electric micromobility vehicles are associated with a higher risk of injury and hospitalization as compared to conventional vehicles.

The higher median age at injury may also be a factor in the increasing rates of hospitalization. Likewise, the increased prevalence of drinking and/or drug use among EV riders at the time of injury also increases the risk of hospitalization.

Safer riding infrastructure and rider practices are important to curtail the rise of micromobility injuries.”

A police report in one city suggested that almost 25% of micromobility vehicle users faced blocks in bike lanes, which may increase injury risk by forcing them to enter other traffic lanes. Thus, adequate infrastructure must be targeted, such as keeping bike lanes clear, to prioritize safety for these users. Furthermore, it is crucial to update current policies and laws, as well as promote helmet use and enforce speed limits.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2024, July 25). Study reveals higher injury rates in electric scooters and bikes vs. conventional models. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 25, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240725/Study-reveals-higher-injury-rates-in-electric-scooters-and-bikes-vs-conventional-models.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Study reveals higher injury rates in electric scooters and bikes vs. conventional models". News-Medical. 25 July 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240725/Study-reveals-higher-injury-rates-in-electric-scooters-and-bikes-vs-conventional-models.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Study reveals higher injury rates in electric scooters and bikes vs. conventional models". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240725/Study-reveals-higher-injury-rates-in-electric-scooters-and-bikes-vs-conventional-models.aspx. (accessed July 25, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2024. Study reveals higher injury rates in electric scooters and bikes vs. conventional models. News-Medical, viewed 25 July 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240725/Study-reveals-higher-injury-rates-in-electric-scooters-and-bikes-vs-conventional-models.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Children in deprived areas face higher risk of severe tooth decay requiring hospital extraction
Majority of people prefer hospital-level care at home
In-hospital delirium linked to long-term cognitive impairment in COVID-19 patients over 60
Research finds sugar tax may lower childhood asthma hospital admission rates by 20.9%
An Arm and a Leg: The woman who beat an $8,000 hospital fee
Substituting registered nurses with lower-wage staff in hospital care linked to poor outcomes
Understanding the role of structural racism in newborn drug testing practices
Mitochondrially-targeted antioxidants could reduce SARS-CoV-2 effects across multiple organs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Nutrient deprivation drives Klebsiella dominance in hospital settings