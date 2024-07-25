Study reveals higher injury rates in electric scooters and bikes vs. conventional models

A new paper published in JAMA Network Open compares hospitalization rates and user characteristics among injured riders of conventional and electric two-wheeled vehicles.

The rise of micromobility

Micromobility is a transportation term referring to the use of small vehicles, especially scooters, and bicycles, that can carry at most two people. Micromobility vehicles are becoming increasingly common in the United States due to their affordability, low emissions, and easy availability, especially in congested urban areas.

Electric vehicles' relatively faster acceleration increases the risk of serious injury when used by inexperienced riders. Furthermore, shared vehicle platforms rarely offer helmet rentals, thereby increasing the potential for physical injury in the event of a fall.

These advantages have led to an over 50-fold rise in the number of people who use these vehicles, with the market projected to reach $300 billion USD by 2030. Despite their growing popularity, there remains a lack of data on the safety of these vehicles.

About the study

The current cross-sectional observational study included data obtained from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) on 86,623 individuals. NEISS compiles data on injuries resulting from the use of consumer products that cause the person to attend the emergency department (ED).

For the current study, data on micromobility vehicle injuries were used to examine user characteristics and risk factors for hospitalization following vehicle-associated injury.

What did the study show?

Between 2017 and 2022, almost two million bicycle and 45,586 e-bicycle injuries were reported. During this same period, 304,783 and 189,517 scooter and e-scooter injuries were reported, respectively.

The median age of injured riders was 28 years, 72% of whom were male. About 49% of the injured riders were White, 13% Black, 12% Hispanic, and 1.5% Asian.

Increasing EV-associated injury rates

The rate of e-bicycle injuries doubled every year, from 751 each year at the start of the study to 23,493 by 2022. Likewise, the annual injury rate for e-scooters rose by 45%, from 8,566 in 2017 to 56,847 in 2022.

The cumulative number of injuries for all micromobility vehicles, as well as for conventional bicycles and scooters, did not differ significantly throughout the study period.

Demographic factors

The mean age of injured riders rose from 23 to 32 years in 2017 and 2022, respectively. Among electric vehicle (EV) and conventional vehicle users, the mean age was higher at 31 and 27 years, respectively.

The median age for injured bicyclists and e-bicyclists was 30 and 39 years, respectively. Scooter riders who suffered injuries had a median age of only 11 years as compared to a median age of 30 years for e-scooter riders. Overall, vehicle users who were older were more likely to be injured, as well as those who did not wear helmets.

About 25% of injured EV users were Black as compared to 12% of whom were White. About 11% and 24% of Black riders were injured on conventional bicycles or e-bicycles, respectively, whereas 17% and 25% of injured scooter and e-scooter riders were Black, respectively.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations rose from 48,863 to 70,644 in 2017 and 2022, respectively. Most of these hospitalizations were among users of conventional micromobility vehicles, with a 7% and 17% rise among those using bicycles and scooters, respectively.

Black riders or passengers were approximately 25% less likely to be hospitalized as compared to Whites when adjusted for age.

The type of injury varied, with internal and upper limb injuries more likely following e-scooter and conventional vehicle use, respectively. Hospitalization rates rose by 20% with head injuries and doubled with drug use and drinking.

Other risk factors

Only about half of bicyclists, as compared to 44% of e-bicyclists, used helmets at the time of injury. Drinking at the time of the injury was more commonly reported among e-bicyclists as compared to bicyclists at 7% and 4%, respectively. For e-scooters, drinking was implicated in 9% of injured riders as compared to 3% of those using scooters.

Conclusions

In agreement with prior research, electric micromobility vehicles are associated with a higher risk of injury and hospitalization as compared to conventional vehicles.

The higher median age at injury may also be a factor in the increasing rates of hospitalization. Likewise, the increased prevalence of drinking and/or drug use among EV riders at the time of injury also increases the risk of hospitalization.

Safer riding infrastructure and rider practices are important to curtail the rise of micromobility injuries.”

A police report in one city suggested that almost 25% of micromobility vehicle users faced blocks in bike lanes, which may increase injury risk by forcing them to enter other traffic lanes. Thus, adequate infrastructure must be targeted, such as keeping bike lanes clear, to prioritize safety for these users. Furthermore, it is crucial to update current policies and laws, as well as promote helmet use and enforce speed limits.