Duke-NUS expands research capabilities with appointment of Professor Hendrik Luesch from UF

Duke-NUS Medical School today announced the appointment of Professor Hendrik Luesch from the University of Florida (UF) as a joint faculty member. Prof Luesch, a renowned figure in natural drugs discovery, will bolster research in marine biodiversity and drug discovery at Duke-NUS.

The appointment of Prof Luesch, who serves as the Debbie and Sylvia DeSantis Chair in Natural Products Drug Discovery and Development at the UF College of Pharmacy, will open new opportunities for underwater discoveries to be made from unexplored biodiversity.

By joining Duke-NUS, Prof Luesch, who also leads UF's Centre for Natural Products, Drug Discovery and Development, will establish a natural products-based drug discovery laboratory at the School, working closely with faculty at Duke-NUS, the SingHealth Duke-NUS Institute of Biodiversity Medicine, and other partners. He will also collaborate with Singapore's Experimental Drug Development Centre, a national drug discovery and development platform that works to move potential drug candidates toward commercialization hosted by the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research.

Natural products play a key role in cancer drug discovery, and they provide the basis to combat fungal and bacterial pathogens and enhance pandemic preparedness by delivering antivirals. More than 50 per cent of all drugs on the market are inspired by terrestrial natural products, yet the greatest chemical diversity and inspirations for new medicines originate in the ocean.

Professor Luesch, who joins the Cancer and Stem Cell Biology Programme at Duke-NUS, said:

"The ocean harbors excellent starting points for drug discovery, and with this strategic collaboration, we are poised to unlock the therapeutic potential of marine natural products and extend the impact of our work globally."

From antibiotics to blood pressure-lowering drugs and pain medication, nature holds the key to many pressing health challenges. To further investigate the treasures on land and in the sea, we are delighted to have Dr Luesch join our faculty. His extensive experience in marine-based drug discovery complements our expertise in plant-based biodiversity research, which is formalised through the SingHealth Duke-NUS Institute of Biodiversity Medicine and will open new avenues for collaboration across continents that will deliver new treatments for cancer patients around the world." Professor Thomas Coffman, Dean of Duke-NUS

Professor Peter W. Swaan, Dean of the UF College of Pharmacy, said:

"We have entered a new era of natural products science, catalysed by advances in genomic technologies and emerging computational tools that accelerate drug discovery. Dr Luesch's appointment at Duke-NUS will position UF at the forefront in triggering a new wave of medicines."

UF harbors a rich pipeline of marine preclinical assets. One of UF's discoveries from marine cyanobacteria found off the coast of the Florida Keys served as the starting point for six FDA-approved drugs.

Prof Luesch joined the UF College of Pharmacy in 2005 and has published more than 180 journal articles during his career. In addition, he has secured more than US$22 million in grant funding from agencies such as the National Institutes of Health and the Florida Department of Health.

Duke-NUS is a leader in medical research and innovation, with a commitment to improving patient care through scientific discovery. This appointment will leverage Duke-NUS' proximity to the Coral Triangle of Southeast Asia, one of the world's prime areas for marine biodiversity and natural products drug discovery research. Combining this unique natural resource with the right talent will enable the School and Singapore to contribute new treatments that can improve the lives of patients in Singapore and beyond.