UQ study reveals 25% drop in child maltreatment in communities using Triple P Parenting Program

University of Queensland research shows child maltreatment cases decreased in socially disadvantaged communities that participated in positive parenting programs.

Professor Matt Sanders from UQ's Parenting and Family Support Centre and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Children and Families over the Life Course (Life Course Centre) led the study, which involved delivering parenting programs to more than 5,000 families across Queensland and New South Wales.

Our aim was to understand how the Triple P – Positive Parenting Program system might influence child maltreatment statistics in socially disadvantaged communities in Australia, which are at greater risk due to poverty and other social challenges.

Programs were offered to parents via self-directed online courses, seminars, brief individual consultations, group programs, and more intensive programs through schools, health services and sporting and religious organizations. A comparison was conducted between 32 communities where the Triple P system was implemented and 32 closely matched socially disadvantaged communities that received standard care programs. After two years of the system being offered, we found the communities that received Triple P had a 25 percent reduction in confirmed child maltreatment cases, while those receiving standard care programs saw a 3 percent increase." Professor Matt Sanders from UQ's Parenting and Family Support Centre

Child maltreatment accounts for 40 per cent of mental health problems in adults in Australia.

"Harsh and coercive parenting practices increase the risk of school failure, substance abuse, unemployment, relationship issues, mental health issues, and there is a high risk that these problems will transfer from one generation to the next," Professor Sanders said.

"If we can change the trajectory of children who experience maltreatment, we can prevent the significant adverse outcomes for them, their families, and communities."

Study co-author and Life Course Centre Director Professor Janeen Baxter said the research provided new and valuable insights to help improve outcomes for children in Australia.

"We know that parenting and family relationships are crucial, and this study demonstrates the influence positive parenting has on families now and into the future," Professor Baxter said.

"Child outcomes were assessed using de-identified government data on child maltreatment, highlighting the value of administrative data for research and policy evidence."

The research was supported by UQ's Parenting and Family Support Centre, the ARC Centre of Excellence for Children and Families over the Life Course and the Queensland and New South Wales Governments.

The Triple P – Positive Parenting Program was created by Professor Matt Sanders and colleagues from UQ's Parenting and Family Support Centre.

The research was published in Sage Journals.