Low-acid diets with fruits and vegetables significantly improve kidney and heart health in hypertension patients

A recent American Journal of Medicine study assessed the role of low-acid diets in protecting against kidney and cardiovascular disorders among primary hypertension patients.

Study: Kidney and Cardiovascular Protection Using Dietary Acid Reduction in Primary Hypertension: A Five-Year, Interventional, Randomized, Control Trial. Image Credit: Theemanan Chantaraphanich / Shutterstock.com Study: Kidney and Cardiovascular Protection Using Dietary Acid Reduction in Primary Hypertension: A Five-Year, Interventional, Randomized, Control Trial. Image Credit: Theemanan Chantaraphanich / Shutterstock.com

Reducing acid production in the body

Diets rich in fruits and vegetables are recommended as a treatment strategy for primary hypertension. Previous research has shown that the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet, which is rich in vegetables and fruits, is associated with reduced blood pressure, a lower risk of chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, and associated mortality.

The acid- or base-producing capacity of diets has been correlated with cardiovascular and renal outcomes. Bases, produced by the metabolism of plant-based food products, reduce the incidence and progression of chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease.

Thus, base-producing fruits and vegetables can be incorporated into the diet to reduce dietary acid levels; however, these products can be expensive. Alternatively, oral mineral alkalis like sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO3) can increase base production in the body. Nevertheless, it is essential to understand the different beneficial effects of dietary acid reduction with fruits and vegetables or NaHCO3.

About the study

The researchers of the current study were primarily interested in evaluating the differential effects of dietary acid reduction through NaHCO3 or fruits and vegetables on renal and cardiovascular outcomes in primary hypertension patients. Subsequently, normal kidney function and the presence of macroalbuminuria, a kidney disease with a high subsequent risk of cardiovascular disease, were evaluated.

A total of 153 hypertensive and macroalbuminuric patients were randomized to consume fruits and vegetables, oral NaHCO3, or continue usual medical care. All study participants had chronic kidney disease and were at a high risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Study findings

The progression of chronic kidney disease was slower in the fruits and vegetables and oral NaHCO3 groups than in the usual care group. The baseline distribution of age, sex, race/ethnicity, systolic blood pressure, potential renal acid load, and serum electrolytes was not different across the groups, which minimized the effects of potential confounding factors.

Study participants who consumed fruits and vegetables reported significantly reduced potential renal acid load. These effects remained consistent for every year after baseline. Estimation was carried out using mixed linear regressions with random person intercepts.

Related Stories

Relative to the NaHCO3 and usual care groups, the group consuming fruits and vegetables reported higher estimated glomerular filtration rates (eGFRs). These differences were statistically significant in the second year of follow-up and sustained thereafter. The usual care group exhibited faster declines in GFRs than the other groups. Age was a significant predictor of lower GFR.

All three groups exhibited a decline in systolic blood pressure levels in the first year; however, this reduction was greatest in the fruits and vegetables group and remained consistently lower throughout the five-year follow-up period. No differences in systolic blood pressure levels were observed between the usual care and NaHCO3 groups.

The urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio was lower in the NaHCO3 group in the first year of follow-up. Comparatively, this ratio was lower in the second year of follow-up for participants in the fruits and vegetables group.

Study participants in the fruits and vegetables group also exhibited lower normal lipoprotein a (Lp[a]) cholesterol levels and body mass index (BMI) values than the two other groups. This effect was evident in the first year of follow-up, whereas lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol values were observed in the second year of follow-up. No significant differences in high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol levels were observed in the three groups.

Study participants in the fruits and vegetables group were prescribed a lower median dose of enalapril, diltiazem, and atorvastatin than the usual care group. Similarly, the NaHCO3 participants were prescribed a lower median dose of atorvastatin and enalapril. NaHCO3 participants were also prescribed a higher median dose of hydrochlorothiazide than the usual care group.

Conclusions

The study findings report similar kidney protection with either fruits and vegetables or NaHCO3; however, consuming fruits and vegetables provided superior protection against cardiovascular disease. These benefits were achieved despite these patients being prescribed lower doses of cardiovascular disease and pharmacologic chronic kidney disease medications.

Journal reference:
  • Goraya, N., Madias, N. E., Simoni, J., et al. (2024) Kidney and Cardiovascular Protection Using Dietary Acid Reduction in Primary Hypertension: A Five-Year, Interventional, Randomized, Control Trial. American Journal of Medicine. doi:10.1016/j.amjmed.2024.06.006

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2024, August 08). Low-acid diets with fruits and vegetables significantly improve kidney and heart health in hypertension patients. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 08, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240808/Low-acid-diets-with-fruits-and-vegetables-significantly-improve-kidney-and-heart-health-in-hypertension-patients.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Low-acid diets with fruits and vegetables significantly improve kidney and heart health in hypertension patients". News-Medical. 08 August 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240808/Low-acid-diets-with-fruits-and-vegetables-significantly-improve-kidney-and-heart-health-in-hypertension-patients.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Low-acid diets with fruits and vegetables significantly improve kidney and heart health in hypertension patients". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240808/Low-acid-diets-with-fruits-and-vegetables-significantly-improve-kidney-and-heart-health-in-hypertension-patients.aspx. (accessed August 08, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2024. Low-acid diets with fruits and vegetables significantly improve kidney and heart health in hypertension patients. News-Medical, viewed 08 August 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240808/Low-acid-diets-with-fruits-and-vegetables-significantly-improve-kidney-and-heart-health-in-hypertension-patients.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Combined use of popular diabetes drugs likely to offer additional protection against heart and kidney disease
Evaluating renal dysfunction as a risk factor for sudden cardiac death
Nordic chronic kidney disease diet enhances health-related quality of life
Eating baby carrots three times a week raises skin carotenoid levels in young adults
UCLA investigators receive $800,000 grant to treat and prevent aggressive kidney cancer
Revolutionary ATP imaging technique sheds light on kidney cell energy production
New four-year initiative targets cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome
Live biotherapeutic product can improve clinical outcomes for patients with kidney cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Plant-based diet proven to combat hypertension