Over 47,000 heat-related deaths estimated to have occurred in Europe in 2023

In a recent study published in Nature Medicine, researchers projected age- and sex-specific heat-related deaths across Europe by 2023. They also calculated the death load saved via social adaptation to increasing temperatures since 2000.

Study: Heat-related mortality in Europe during 2023 and the role of adaptation in protecting health. Image Credit: aleks333/Shutterstock.com
Study: Heat-related mortality in Europe during 2023 and the role of adaptation in protecting health. Image Credit: aleks333/Shutterstock.com

Background

Climate change poses significant health hazards worldwide, with Europe experiencing the hottest record globally and the second-warmest in Europe in 2023. The world may cross the 1.5°C threshold set by the Paris Agreement by 2027, and summer heat-related health consequences pose challenges for European society and public health systems.

In 2003, some European nations failed to deal with the health repercussions of warm summers, prompting heat protection initiatives. In 2022, over 60,000 heat-related deaths were linked to record-breaking summer temperatures, casting doubt on the significance of adaptation in averting mortality without temporal changes in heat exposure.

About the study

In the present study, researchers quantified the heat-related death burden in 2023, computed for weeks warmer than the minimum mortality temperature, and fitted epidemiological models in factual-counterfactual scenarios to assess the role of adaptation in mitigating the 2023 death toll in the context of rising temperatures.

Adaptation denoted a time shift in exposure-response connections, such as the minimum mortality temperature and relative risks. Researchers analyzed temperature and death statistics from 823 contiguous areas across 35 nations, representing a population of 543 million Europeans, to construct epidemiological models for the pre-pandemic period 2015-2019, estimating sex- and age-specific heat-related deaths in 2023.

Researchers predicted heat-related fatalities in 2023 based on temporal changes in the cumulative exposure-response connection from 2000, ascribed to socioeconomic improvement and climate change adaptation efforts. They fitted epidemiological models using data from several European nations spanning 2000-2004, 2005-2009, 2010-2014, and 2015-2019.

The models enabled them to predict the number of deaths and rates connected with heat if temperatures for 2023 occurred in earlier historical periods. The researchers fitted models with data from increasingly older eras to estimate rising heat-related death numbers and rates in all sexes and age groups.

Researchers analyzed Eurostat's weekly all-cause death statistics by sex and age groups. The dataset included 96,342,990 death counts (47,046,865 for women and 46,780,242 for males) from January 2000 to November 2023. The researchers used high-resolution ERA5-Land reanalysis data to convert hourly gridded 2-m temperature data into weekly regional averages.

Researchers used quasi-Poisson regression models to determine location-specific temperature lag-mortality association in each European region. They aggregated location-specific coefficients using multivariate, multilevel meta-regression analysis. They converted temperature and death time data from 2023 to heat-related death rates, with sensitivity analysis considering seasonal and long-term trends.

Results

Researchers predicted 47,690 heat-related fatalities in 2023 (47,312 between 29 May and 1 October), the second largest mortality load from 2015-2023, only topped by 2022. They argue that if temperatures had occurred between 2000 and 2004, the overall population's heat-related death burden would have been 80% greater without current-century adjustments.

Related Stories

The increase was equivalent for women (83%) and males (86%), but it differed significantly for individuals aged up to 64 years (63%), 65 to 79 (79%), and above 80 (101%). Changes were reasonably consistent across time but showed higher shifts from 2005 to 2009 and 2010 to 2014.

In 2023, the European Union reported 47,312 heat-related fatalities, with Southern Europe having the highest mortality rates (per million), namely in Greece (393 deaths), Bulgaria (229 deaths), Italy (209 deaths), Spain (175 deaths), Cyprus (167 deaths), and Portugal (136 deaths). Women and the elderly have the highest death rates in Europe, with a women-to-men ratio of 1.6 and an elderly ratio of 8.7 for those over 80 and 65-79 years old, respectively. Sensitivity analysis revealed limited sensitivity to parameter selection.

In 2023, two incidents in mid-July and late August accounted for 58% of all heat-related deaths, with Southern European nations and Germany suffering significant mortality rates between weeks 28 and 29. Heat-related fatalities were estimated at 14,407 in weeks 33 and 34, impacting higher-latitude locations such as the Baltic nations.

Differences between factual and counterfactual models result from temporal changes in epidemiological correlations, particularly the minimum mortality temperature. Between 2000 and 2004, and 2015 and 2019, the overall population warmed by 2.7 degrees Celsius, suggesting adaptability to relatively hot conditions.

Conclusion

The study found that heat-related deaths in 2023 were the second highest between 2015 and 2022, with 2022 leading it.

Modern adaptation has helped to reduce mortality, particularly among elders. However, the 23 nations require more comprehensive open-access datasets. If the same percentage changes had occurred in 35 countries, the counterfactual mortality load would be 85,842 fatalities in 2023, breaking the 2003 record.

The findings underscore the need for improved monitoring of climate change's effects on vulnerable individuals and aggressive preventative programs for early adaptation.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia is an oral and maxillofacial physician and radiologist based in Pune, India. Her academic background is in Oral Medicine and Radiology. She has extensive experience in research and evidence-based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2024, August 14). Over 47,000 heat-related deaths estimated to have occurred in Europe in 2023. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 14, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240814/Over-47000-heat-related-deaths-estimated-to-have-occurred-in-Europe-in-2023.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Over 47,000 heat-related deaths estimated to have occurred in Europe in 2023". News-Medical. 14 August 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240814/Over-47000-heat-related-deaths-estimated-to-have-occurred-in-Europe-in-2023.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Over 47,000 heat-related deaths estimated to have occurred in Europe in 2023". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240814/Over-47000-heat-related-deaths-estimated-to-have-occurred-in-Europe-in-2023.aspx. (accessed August 14, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2024. Over 47,000 heat-related deaths estimated to have occurred in Europe in 2023. News-Medical, viewed 14 August 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240814/Over-47000-heat-related-deaths-estimated-to-have-occurred-in-Europe-in-2023.aspx.

Suggested Reading

IgG from long COVID patients induces specific symptoms in mice, confirming autoimmunity's role
Human milk banks improve infant health but can't fully replace mother's milk
How do extreme weather conditions impact maternal health in low-income and middle-income countries?
Chronic Urticaria: Addressing unmet needs, emerging therapies, and advances in personalized treatment approaches
Yogurt with probiotics and honey boosts gut bacteria but no digestive or cognitive benefits
Rapeseed diacylglycerol oil may combat obesity by enhancing lipid metabolism
Climate change heat poses lasting brain risks for children, study finds
How virtual reality transforms women’s labor experiences

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Fruit flavored vapes and a nighttime dry cough - what's the connection?