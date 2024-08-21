ADA and Abbott join forces to address nutritional needs in diabetes and obesity

The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) and Abbott recently announced a collaboration to better understand the nutritional needs of people living with diabetes, obesity, and metabolic dysfunction and how nutrition formulas can support those needs and overall health.

More than 2 in 5 adults in the U.S. are living with obesity and approximately 1 in 10 Americans are living with diabetes, most of which is type 2 diabetes.1,2 They may have nutritional deficiencies that go undiagnosed, which can have implications on their overall health. Adequate nutrition and nutrition support have shown to improve health outcomes.3,4 For example, research shows that diabetes-specific nutrition formulas can support glycemic management.5 Through the collaboration, the ADA will review and consolidate the latest evidence to help health care professionals understand the unique nutritional needs associated with diabetes, obesity and metabolic dysfunction, as well as the role nutrition formulas can have on health.

Better understanding nutritional needs will help health care professionals support their patients and get ahead of nutritional problems. This collaboration with Abbott aims to bridge the gap in practical nutrition guidance, addressing the specific malnutrition challenges faced by people with diabetes, which aligns with the ADA's mission to improve the lives of people impacted by diabetes as well as the work of our newly formed Obesity Association to reduce the prevalence of obesity.'' Charles "Chuck" Henderson, chief executive officer of the ADA

Last year, the ADA and Abbott announced a collaboration aimed at better understanding how diabetes technology like continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems can help people living with diabetes make informed decisions about their food and activity. This new collaboration builds on the commitment to support people with diabetes-;and extends support to those with obesity as well. Abbott will provide a $1.6 million grant over the next three years to the ADA to enable them to:

Engage and convene top health care experts to discuss and evaluate nutritional support for people with diabetes, obesity, and metabolic dysfunction.

Gather, review, and synthesize the latest scientific evidence on the nutritional needs of people with diabetes, obesity, and metabolic dysfunction and how nutrition formulas can address nutritional needs.

Incorporate their findings into publications in peer-reviewed journals, the ADA Scholars Program, and health care professional education.

"Abbott and the ADA are both science-based organizations with a long history in research, education, and helping people live healthier lives," said Joe Manning, executive vice president for Abbott's nutrition business. "We look forward to working with the ADA to help equip health care professionals with nutrition resources and information to support people living with diabetes and obesity."