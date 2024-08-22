New $400 million donation reinforces Columbia's leadership in biomedical science

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Columbia University Irving Medical CenterAug 22 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Columbia University announced today a new $400 million gift from Roy and Diana Vagelos, which will secure Columbia's leadership in biomedical science research and education and produce a vast array of compelling opportunities for improving society's health and wellbeing. The gift is the single largest ever made to Columbia's medical school and, taken together with their previous giving, establishes Roy and Diana as the most generous donors in the history of Columbia University. 

A principal function of this gift will be to significantly expand the mission of the Vagelos-funded institute created in 2023. The Roy and Diana Vagelos Institute for Basic Biomedical Science will now provide the infrastructure to unite cutting-edge research taking place in Columbia's basic science departments, its leading medical and graduate education programs, and the exemplary research initiatives in its clinical departments in a new dynamic organizational model. By assembling this mix of mutually reinforcing activities, we seek to build the world's foremost ecosystem for biomedical research and to attract the next generation of exceptionally creative and collaborative scientists able to realize this vision.

The gift announced today also will support construction of the new biomedical research building, to be known as the Vagelos Innovation Laboratories, at 167th Street and Audubon Avenue, on the Washington Heights medical campus. This facility will provide more than 55,000 square feet of new laboratory space. This new building will be a model of sustainability: the very first fully-electrified, university-owned laboratory building in New York City.

Roy and Diana's generous gift also provides major support for the medical school's programs in cell engineering and gene therapy and will expand innovative collaborations that harness recent breakthroughs and new technologies. Research to advance these next-generation therapies will revolutionize treatment for a wide variety of diseases ranging from disorders of the blood and immune system to cancers, metabolic disorders, and inflammatory, neurological, and cardiovascular conditions, representing a new paradigm in medicine. 

Related Stories

The legacy of Roy and Diana Vagelos at Columbia University and in the world of philanthropic support for biomedical research and education was already well established before the announcement of this historic gift. They are unique benefactors guided by laudable values that became guiding principles for our school. Their sustained commitment to education, scientific research, and human health, in general-;and to Columbia, in particular-;is simply unmatched. From the construction of the spectacular Vagelos Education Center, to the creation of a scholarship initiative that sparked a nationwide revolution to address affordability in medical education, the impact of their philanthropy will extend far beyond Columbia and be felt for generations to come. 

Source:

Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Posted in: Medical Science News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Untreated hypertension increases Alzheimer’s risk, research shows
Why do we blush, and what are the underlying mechanisms of blushing? Research aims to find out
First international consensus unifies fasting terminology to boost global research
Research identifies 31 additional cancers potentially linked to obesity
Can odors help fight infection? Nematode research suggests so
The role of the gut microbiota in multiple sclerosis: A scientometric analysis reveals key research trends
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Illumina Accelerate Oncology Research with Launch of TruSight Oncology 500 DNA/RNA Application
Breakthrough in aging research: Blocking IL-11 extends lifespan and improves health in mice

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New research gives unprecedented view of colorectal cancer genetic makeup