T cells influence memory of innate immune cells, research shows

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Radboud University Medical CenterAug 22 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Research from Radboud University Medical Center reveals that T cells from the adaptive immune system can manipulate the memory of innate immune cells. Previously, it was believed that the memory of innate immune cells operated independently. This surprising connection opens up new possibilities for the treatment of various diseases. A mouse model shows that no immunosuppressive drugs are needed after an organ transplantation if this interaction between T cells and the innate immunity is temporarily blocked after the transplantation.

The adaptive immune system develops through infections that people experience. This immune response is slow to develop, highly specific against pathogens, and uses memory cells. In addition, there is the innate immune system, which responds much faster to invaders and serves as a first line of defense. About ten years ago, it was discovered that the cells of the innate system also have memory, allowing them to respond stronger and faster to repeated infections. This is called trained immunity.

Until now, trained immunity was thought to be an independent process of innate immune cells. However, research from an international team led by Raphaël Duivenvoorden and researcher Maaike Jacobs from Radboudumc has now revealed that T cells from the adaptive immune system play a crucial role in regulating trained immunity. They discovered that this occurs through direct contact between cells via the CD40 molecule.

Transplantation

This finding offers new possibilities for the treatment of various conditions where trained immunity plays a role, such as autoimmune disorders, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and organ transplantation. The researchers demonstrated in a mouse model that a transplanted heart is accepted by the recipient for a long time when the interaction between T cells and the innate immune system is briefly blocked after the transplantation.

In this model, the researchers used nanoparticles with drugs incorporated that inhibit the CD40 signal. They combined three injections of these nanoparticles with a single injection of the existing drug CTLA4-Ig during the first week after the heart transplantation. This led to long-term acceptance of the transplanted heart, with no further need for other immunosuppressive drugs.

Memory

The fact that the innate immune system has memory is vital for the body's defense. However, sometimes the innate immune system is overactive, such as in autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and during organ transplants, and this memory can have harmful effects. Understanding the molecular mechanisms behind this memory is therefore essential for developing new treatments.

This research shows that manipulating the memory of the innate immune system has potential as a new therapeutic strategy in organ transplantation.

In the coming years, we will continue this research with the aim of making this treatment strategy possible in humans."

Raphaël Duivenvoorden from Radboudumc

Source:

Radboud University Medical Center

Journal reference:

Jacobs, M. M. E., et al. (2024) Trained immunity is regulated by T cell-induced CD40-TRAF6 signaling. Cell Reports. doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2024.114664.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research gives unprecedented view of colorectal cancer genetic makeup
Can odors help fight infection? Nematode research suggests so
Maternal heart rate variability tied to postpartum mental health and infant brain development, study reveals
MRI scans show potential to replace invasive heart tests by predicting heart failure risk
Job strain and effort-reward imbalance linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation
Researchers reveal impact of genetic ancestry on breast cancer risk and cell diversity
AlphaFold accelerates discovery of potential antipsychotic drugs by outperforming traditional methods
Revolutionary platelet score offers better risk assessment for heart attacks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Novel vaccination strategy shows promise in boosting immunity and controlling influenza spread in pigs