Advances in endoscopic treatment for inflammatory bowel disease complications

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.Aug 23 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), comprising Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC), are chronic inflammatory conditions affecting the gastrointestinal tract. These diseases can lead to various complications, including strictures, fistulas, and abscesses, significantly impacting patients' quality of life. Endoscopy plays a crucial role in diagnosing IBD, assessing disease activity, and monitoring treatment response. In recent years, advances in operative endoscopy have introduced novel strategies for managing IBD-related complications, particularly strictures and dysplastic lesions. This review summarizes the current endoscopic treatment approaches for IBD, highlighting their advantages and disadvantages.

Inflammatory bowel diseases and their complications

CD and UC are characterized by inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, which can lead to irreversible structural damage. CD often presents with strictures, while UC affects gut integrity and increases the risk of colorectal cancer (CRC). Fibrotic strictures in CD and UC pose significant challenges for clinicians and often require surgical intervention. However, modern medical therapies have improved the natural history of IBD, particularly when initiated early.

Endoscopic treatment approaches

1. Strictures in IBD

Strictures in IBD are complex and can result from a combination of fibrosis and inflammation. The management of these strictures requires a tailored approach considering factors such as etiology, number, degree, shape, length, location, and associated conditions. Cross-sectional imaging modalities like ultrasound, CT, and MRI are valuable tools for diagnosing strictures and differentiating between fibrotic and inflammatory strictures. Anti-inflammatory medical therapy can reduce wall edema and intestinal wall thickness, while mechanical therapies, including endoscopic balloon dilation (EBD) and surgery, are primarily required for fibrotic strictures.

a. Endoscopic Balloon Dilation (EBD)

EBD is an effective technique for treating CD-related strictures, particularly those localized in the small bowel, ileocolonic, or colonic regions. EBD is best suited for accessible, short, and anastomotic strictures, with through-the-scope balloon catheters preferred due to their safety and ease of use. The dilation process involves inserting a balloon catheter through the stricture and inflating it under X-ray guidance, with the endoscopist determining the appropriate dilation diameter. Retrograde dilation is used for passable strictures, while anterograde dilation with wire-guided balloons is employed for non-passable strictures.

EBD offers short-term symptomatic improvement in the majority of patients, with a significant proportion avoiding surgery for extended periods. However, symptomatic recurrence is common, and the optimal technical details of EBD, such as balloon size and duration of insufflation, remain undefined.

Related Stories

2. Management of dysplastic lesions

Dysplastic lesions in IBD patients, which may precede CRC, can be managed endoscopically. Techniques like endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) and endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) offer minimally invasive options for resecting dysplastic tissue. These techniques require expertise and careful patient selection, as they can be technically challenging and associated with complications. Nevertheless, they represent important tools in the management of dysplastic lesions in IBD.

Advantages and disadvantages of endoscopic approaches

Advantages:

  • Minimally invasive, reducing surgery-related morbidity and mortality.
  • Preserves bowel anatomy and function.
  • Repeatable and can be performed as needed.
  • Can be used to assess disease activity and progression.

Disadvantages:

  • Technical challenges, particularly with complex strictures and dysplastic lesions.
  • Risk of complications, including bleeding, perforation, and recurrence.
  • Limited long-term data on efficacy and durability of endoscopic treatments.

Conclusions

Endoscopic treatment approaches have emerged as important tools in the management of IBD-related strictures and dysplastic lesions. While these techniques offer minimally invasive options, they also require expertise and careful patient selection. Future research is needed to refine technical details, optimize treatment strategies, and improve long-term outcomes. Endoscopic management of IBD should be approached by a multidisciplinary team involving gastroenterologists, radiologists, and colorectal surgeons, ensuring a patient-tailored approach that balances risks and benefits.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Barchi, A., et al. (2024). Endoscopic Treatment Approaches for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Old Friends and New Weapons. Journal of Translational Gastroenterology. doi.org/10.14218/jtg.2023.00096.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Can how often you eat meat raise your risk of colorectal cancer?
The role of the gut microbiota in multiple sclerosis: A scientometric analysis reveals key research trends
Untreated hypertension increases Alzheimer’s risk, research shows
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Illumina Accelerate Oncology Research with Launch of TruSight Oncology 500 DNA/RNA Application
AI reveals genetic links in aging, chronic diseases, and lifestyle factors across nine organ systems
New research gives unprecedented view of colorectal cancer genetic makeup
Elderly with type 2 diabetes struggle with self-care and medication adherence
Tea, coffee, and fruits found to be top contributors to polyphenol intake in study exploring GI inflammation in healthy adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Neurodivergent children face higher risk of chronic disabling fatigue by 18, study finds