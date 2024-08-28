Strategic partnership to revolutionize urine testing

Alpha Laboratories Ltd. (Hampshire, UK) is proud to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Clinical Design Technologies Ltd. (Devon, UK), to market and support the world's first digital closed urine testing system. This innovative technology offers unmatched clinical efficacy, simplicity, and accuracy, setting a new standard for urinalysis at point-of-care.

Clinical Design Technologies UTS (urine testing system) is designed to deliver very fast, Right First Time urinalysis results, streamlining the testing process and providing healthcare professionals with accurate and reliable data. Its advanced technology ensures precise results, empowering informed decision-making, enhancing clinical outcomes, and optimising resource allocation. This not only improves multiple patient care pathways but also reduces costs and releases valuable healthcare time and resources.

We are thrilled to partner with Clinical Design Technologies to bring this groundbreaking innovation to our clinical customers and additional markets,"

Rob Vint, Managing Director, Alpha Laboratories.

"The UTS system represents a significant advancement in urinalysis, providing unparalleled accuracy and efficiency at point-of-care."

"This collaboration with Alpha Laboratories is a transformational step forward in urine testing. Leveraging Alpha’s highly respected market position it will enable our advanced diagnostic technology to benefit patients from acute to community care, through its simplicity and accuracy" said Daniel Bee, CEO of Clinical Design Technologies.

"The partnership between our two leading British diagnostic specialists will enhance clinical productivity and efficacy across UK healthcare and beyond. Reducing costs and time to diagnosis, it will improve the efficiency of healthcare services and positively impact patients."

Source:

Alpha Laboratories

