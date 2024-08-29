Study finds geographic variations in concussion diagnoses across U.S. emergency departments

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Michigan State UniversityAug 29 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Researchers in Michigan State University's Department of Kinesiology found significant geographic variations in concussion diagnoses in United States emergency departments -; with the highest rates in the South and lower rates in the Midwest and Northeast.

The study, published by the Journal of Safety Research, analyzed a public database of emergency department visits from 2010 to 2018, focusing on sport-related concussions, or SRC, and nonsport-related concussions, or NSRC.

The study authors, from MSU's College of Education and the University of Pittsburgh, found over 1,150 emergency department visits were due to concussions, which equates to more than 7 million visits nationwide, according to the probability sampling method used.

Regional differences

In terms of the regional differences, the South's frequency of concussion diagnoses in emergency departments was the highest, which could be attributed to the region's high population density.

Additionally, the research notes that regional differences in health care utilization might contribute to the higher number of reported concussions in the South and the lower odds of concussions diagnosed in the Midwest and Northeast.

Our findings highlight not only the disparities in concussion diagnoses across different regions but also emphasize the need for tailored public health strategies to address these variations effectively. There are several factors we couldn't examine in this study, but our findings give us new ideas to explore further and understand why these results are happening."

Aaron Zynda, study's first author and Department of Kinesiology Doctoral Program graduate

Mechanism differences

A key factor related to concussions and diagnosis is health care access.

"Where are people going to get treated for a concussion?" said MSU Assistant Professor Alyssa Pollard-McGrandy, who also graduated from the Kinesiology Doctoral Program. "Depending on where you are and what you do for a job and what type of insurance you have -; these factors and care-seeking behaviors all come into play."

Related Stories

Another key factor is whether concussions were caused from sports contexts. Interestingly, 94.3% of concussions based on the study were caused by nonsport-related mechanisms, such as motor vehicle accidents and falls.

According to Zynda, there is a need for additional research and broader awareness efforts beyond the sports context, as NSRCs impact a significantly larger portion of the population.

The researchers say that while legislation over the last decade has focused on the management of SRCs, the higher occurrence of less-addressed NSRCs calls for similar policy attention to enhance prevention and treatment efforts.

Source:

Michigan State University

Journal reference:

Zynda, A. J., et al. (2024). Geographic characteristics of sport- and non-sport-related concussions presenting to emergency departments in the United States. Journal of Safety Research. doi.org/10.1016/j.jsr.2024.01.004.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research gives unprecedented view of colorectal cancer genetic makeup
Study suggests lifetime selection biases skew positive health claims in alcohol research
Can odors help fight infection? Nematode research suggests so
The role of the gut microbiota in multiple sclerosis: A scientometric analysis reveals key research trends
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Illumina Accelerate Oncology Research with Launch of TruSight Oncology 500 DNA/RNA Application
Elderly with type 2 diabetes struggle with self-care and medication adherence
Research identifies 31 additional cancers potentially linked to obesity
First international consensus unifies fasting terminology to boost global research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Untreated hypertension increases Alzheimer’s risk, research shows