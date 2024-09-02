New research initiative aims to position Australia at the forefront of quantum biotechnology

The University of Queensland has launched a $45 million research initiative to position Australia as a global leader in quantum biotechnology, and tackle some of the world's biggest challenges.

The ARC Centre of Excellence in Quantum Biotechnology (QUBIC) brings together quantum technologies with life sciences, paving the way for advancements in health, energy and agriculture.

Led by Professor Warwick Bowen from UQ's School of Mathematics and Physics, QUBIC is a multi-disciplinary collaboration involving 5 Australian universities, industry and government partners.

The aim is to revolutionize the technology available to biosciences and biotechnology. By applying quantum computing and sensing to cells, molecules and even the brain, QUBIC's research will transform our understanding of biology, from how enzymes trigger reactions to how viruses invade cells and how our brains function." Professor Warwick Bowen from UQ's School of Mathematics and Physics

QUBIC Deputy Director, Professor Halina Rubinsztein-Dunlop, said the centre has the potential for real impact.

"We are leading global quantum biotechnology innovation and creating the quantum workforce of the future – a pipeline of qualified people to take advantage of this emerging field in biotechnology," Professor Rubinsztein-Dunlop said.

By 2045, this field is expected to generate 50,000 jobs and contribute $9 billion to Australia's economy.

QUIBIC Director of Technology, Distinguished Professor Dayong Jin said the research will bridge quantum and the biological sciences.

"By allowing us to observe biochemical pathways and detect early signs of disease, quantum biotechnology will transform our understanding of subcellular compartments," Professor Jin said.

"This innovation will significantly boost Australia's capabilities in biotechnology, diagnostics and manufacturing, making us more competitive on the global stage."

Professor Bowen said QUBIC's research was well underway with a team of leading university researchers, industry and government partners and experts including CSIRO.

"I'm thrilled to be part of this diverse, multidisciplinary team, pioneering the field of quantum biotechnology and delivering real-world outcomes."