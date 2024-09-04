Logical Biological appoints Stephane Argivier as new CEO

Logical Biological, a leader in the provision of high-quality biological specimens, announces the appointment of Stephane Argivier as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from 1st September 2024. Stephane Argivier will lead the next stage in the company’s expansion and succeeds Dr. James Steggles, the company’s founder, who announces he will remain Chair of the Board.

Image Credit: Logical Biological

The announcement follows recent company successes in which Logical Biological received prestigious accolades, including securing the 149th spot in the “FT 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies” listing and a King’s Award for International Trade, recognizing 5 years of impressive growth for Logical Biological.

Stephane Argivier, former CEO at MIP Discovery, recently renamed as Tozaro, and previously Managing Director at SCIPAC, now part of BBI Solutions; became Non-Executive Director and member of the Board at Logical Biological in 2021.

Stephane Argivier has a successful track record with over 25 years’ experience in growing critical reagent businesses for applications in ‘in-vitro’ diagnostics and Life Science tools. As Managing Director of SCIPAC, he transformed the company’s business model and offering, to achieve broad market adoption of customer centric products. SCIPAC was sold to the multinational BBI Solutions in 2010.

Stephane has also played a key role in shaping the Logical Biological strategy to date, which has underpinned its stellar growth. As a successful Life Science business leader with depth of expertise in clinical biospecimens and the affinity diagnostic reagents market, Stephane is ideally suited to lead a smooth transition, scale the business and lead its ambitious expansion plans.

Biospecimen and manufactured bioreagents are critical for R&D, validation, manufacture and QC of diagnostic assays, and yet quality, sustainability and technical support can be a challenge to meet the ever-increasing standards required in ‘in vitro diagnostics’. Logical Biological aims to deliver an unmatched level of quality, expertise and technical understanding of customer applications to address these.

We are delighted that Stephane has agreed to become our new CEO. His leadership and expertise will drive Logical Biological forward in its mission to deliver a sustainable supply of critical material solutions to accelerate our customers diagnostic and therapeutic advancements’’ Dr. James Steggles, Chair, Logical Biological

Stephane Argivier, incoming Chief Executive, said: “I joined Logical Biological as CEO because I could see the great potential in the company, knowing the value of deep expertise, quality and exceptional customer service to deliver critical and complex bioreagent solutions to the IVD market. In my 4 years with the business as a Board Director, I have been impressed by the quality of our people, know-how and the strength of our client relationships, which provide strong foundations on which to build in the years ahead. I believe we have an exciting future in front of us to expand the business and deliver value for our customers and shareholders.’’