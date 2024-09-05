High-precision X-rays uncover the mechanics of neck pain

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Texas A&M UniversitySep 5 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Learning new languages, sending emails, attending a virtual class, or speaking to loved ones halfway around the world are just some of the tasks accomplished by touching a button on a smartphone. Unfortunately, the ease and convenience of modern devices have also come with a painful crick in the neck. The sedentary nature of work and prolonged use of hand-held devices and computers have contributed to a sharp increase in neck pain.

While fatigue in neck muscles has long been suspected of causing pain, the actual mechanical changes in the spine and muscles that precede weakness remain an outstanding question.

Now, using high-precision X-ray imaging to track spine movements during neck exertion tasks, Texas A&M University researchers have discovered that sustained neck exertions cause muscle fatigue that then exaggerates the cervical spine curvature. This leads to neck pain.

Their results are published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

We are talking about subtle movements of the neck in statically held positions, which are hard to capture. They are also highly complex because there are so many individual pieces in the neck, or as we call, motion segments. With this study, we have, for the first time, provided unequivocal evidence that fatigue causes mechanical changes that increase the risk."

Dr. Xudong Zhang, Professor, Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, Texas A&M University

Zhang said this understanding can help to make informed decisions about how we work and the design of products (e.g., head-mounted wearables) that can potentially reduce the risk of neck pain.

Prevalence of neck pain

Neck pain is one of the most common musculoskeletal disorders, and globally, around 2500 people out of 100,000 have some form of neck pain. In fact, by 2050, the estimated global number of neck pain cases is projected to increase by 32.5%. An important risk factor for neck pain is bad posture sustained over long periods. Consequently, working long hours on the computer in a stooped position or prolonged use of smart devices are important contributors to neck pain.

Related Stories

Neck posture is maintained dynamically by the bones of the spine pulled into position by the muscles that attach to them. Although the neck is highly flexible, it is also very unstable.

"The muscle drives movements by producing force," said Zhang. "We hypothesized that when different muscles' force production abilities diminish, the bone positions change and that can be captured."

Measuring fatigue

To test their idea, they recruited healthy volunteers in a "sustained-till-exhaustion" neck exertion task. The subjects maintained their necks in the neutral, 40° extended (bent backwards) and 40° bent forward for a certain duration. The investigators used electromyography (EMG) to measure muscle electrical activity. In particular, they objectively measured muscle fatigue through changes in the frequency of the EMG signal. In addition, they used high-precision, dynamic X-ray technology to track small-amplitude cervical spine movements that were of the order of a few degrees.

"We imagined the cervical spine as a cantilever bridge," said Zhang. "If there is excessive and/or repeated stress on the bridge, it might sag or buckle; similarly, if the muscles get fatigued, the cervical spine may deflect."

The researchers' experimental paradigm validated that sustained exertions indeed lead to EMG signals of fatigue. Biomechanically, muscular fatigue modifies the spine's mechanics, which then increases the propensity for injury.

Additional investigation

As a next step, the researchers will develop dynamic biomechanical models, a novel approach that promises to provide a more realistic understanding of the muscular events that precede fatigue. Unlike the model in this study that assumes static neck exertions, the dynamic model will capture subtle but consequential changes in the muscles and bones over time.

Source:

Texas A&M University

Journal reference:

Zhou, Y., et al. (2024). The deflection of fatigued neck. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2401874121

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Walking and education intervention significantly reduces recurrence of low back pain
Using machine learning to better predict recovery after lumbar spine surgery
Research finds synaptic strength key to maintaining memory in old age
Children and adolescents experience unique long COVID symptoms
Study shows prognostic value of tissue bridges in cervical spinal cord injury
Surgery improves long-term outcomes for T-OPLL
Long COVID symptom severity varies widely by age, gender, and socioeconomic status
Telehealth mindfulness interventions significantly improve chronic pain outcomes for veterans

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Does cannabis use disorder increase the risk of head and neck cancer?