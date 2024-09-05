Identifying barriers to effective cardiac rehabilitation

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdSep 5 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Cardiac rehabilitation (CR) typically consists of physical activity supplemented with lifestyle modifications, including smoking cessation, adherence to a healthy diet, stress management, medication adherence management, risk factor reduction, psychosocial support, and education.

Because CR involves important changes in lifestyle and physical activity, self-management is central to successful CR. Proper knowledge regarding, and attitudes toward, CR are key to effective self-management.

Consequently, identifying knowledge gaps, misconceptions, and misunderstandings regarding CR could improve attitudes and practice. This study examines CR knowledge, attitudes, and practice (KAP) among patients with HF and cardiology healthcare providers.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd 

Journal reference:

Chu, Y., et al. (2024). Cardiac Rehabilitation Knowledge, Attitudes, and Practice among Patients with Heart Failure and Cardiology Healthcare Providers. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2024.0049

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New ESC guidelines introduce intensive blood pressure targets and renal denervation recommendations
Rising resting heart rate over the years linked to shorter lifespan, study show
Semaglutide's impact on cardiovascular health expands beyond weight loss
FINEARTS-HF trial shows finerenone benefits for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction
European Society of Cardiology highlights underrecognized link between obesity and heart disease
Wearable heart monitor for AF screening increases diagnoses but not stroke prevention
Plant-based fats outperform dairy fats in reducing heart disease and diabetes risks
Endometriosis linked to increased risk of heart attack and stroke in women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Vutrisiran shows potential to become the new standard of care for rare heart disease