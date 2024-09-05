Identifying barriers to effective cardiac rehabilitation

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Cardiac rehabilitation (CR) typically consists of physical activity supplemented with lifestyle modifications, including smoking cessation, adherence to a healthy diet, stress management, medication adherence management, risk factor reduction, psychosocial support, and education.

Because CR involves important changes in lifestyle and physical activity, self-management is central to successful CR. Proper knowledge regarding, and attitudes toward, CR are key to effective self-management.

Consequently, identifying knowledge gaps, misconceptions, and misunderstandings regarding CR could improve attitudes and practice. This study examines CR knowledge, attitudes, and practice (KAP) among patients with HF and cardiology healthcare providers.