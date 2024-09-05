Study finds early pancreatic cancer staging often inaccurate

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Cedars-Sinai Medical CenterSep 5 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Staging of patients with early pancreatic cancer is inaccurate as much as 80% of the time, according to a new Cedars-Sinai Cancer study published in the peer-reviewed journal JAMA. The finding underscores the urgent need for advancements in diagnostic technology and staging, which could significantly alter early pancreatic cancer treatment and research.

In this study, investigators looked at data from more than 48,000 patients in the National Cancer Database. Based on preoperative imaging, all of the patients in the study had either stage 1 or stage 2 pancreatic cancer.

Following surgery to remove their tumors, more than 78% of stage 1 patients and more than 29% of stage 2 patients were upstaged-;generally to a stage that includes lymph node involvement.

Our research reveals that staging-;essential for making treatment decisions and determining research eligibility-;is often inaccurate in early-stage pancreatic cancer. As the field is racing toward earlier diagnosis, early staging will become increasingly important."

Srinivas Gaddam, MD, associate director of Pancreatic Biliary Research at Cedars-Sinai and senior author of the study

Diagnosis and staging of pancreatic cancer are difficult for the same reason. The pancreas, a digestive organ, is located deep in the body and current imaging technology isn't always able to detect smaller tumors or lymph node involvement, said Gaddam, who is also an associate professor of Medicine and runs the Pancreatic Cancer Screening and Early Detection Program at Cedars-Sinai.

Lymph nodes, clusters of small immune structures, are an important factor in cancer staging and a key difference between early-stage and later-stage pancreatic cancer.

"Patients who have lymph node involvement have a worse survival rate than those without lymph node involvement," Gaddam said. "When imaging is unable to detect lymph node involvement, staging may not reflect the true extent of the disease. Our findings suggest that lymph node involvement is being missed in four out of every five patients during the staging process."

Related Stories

The five-year survival rate for stage 1 pancreatic cancer is more than 83%, but that drops to just 3% for patients with stage 4 disease-;which is when most patients are currently diagnosed.

"Pancreatic cancer is a difficult diagnosis and there is a tremendous need to improve outcomes for patients," said Dan Theodorescu, MD, PhD, director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer and the PHASE ONE Foundation Distinguished Chair. "Through leading-edge tools, such as our Molecular Twin Precision Oncology Platform, we are developing tests that will guide precision treatment of pancreatic and other cancers. We first demonstrated the utility of Molecular Twin by identifying new biomarkers for pancreatic cancer; these biomarkers assist in the diagnosis, which must be coupled with accurate cancer staging to appropriately guide therapeutics."

Gaddam's take-home message for clinicians staging pancreatic cancer is to recognize the limitations of current imaging technology and actively assess and report lymph node involvement. And for those at the forefront of innovation, he stresses the urgent need to improve screening and diagnostic technologies.

Pancreatic cancer screening employs MRI and endoscopic ultrasound. Screening is recommended for people with a family history of pancreatic cancer and those who carry variants in certain genes associated with the disease.

"We know that our current screening and staging tools aren't great," Gaddam said. "My hope is that within the next 10 years, we will develop advanced tools for screening and staging pancreatic cancer, allowing us to diagnose most patients at stage 1 and stage 2 rather than stage 4. With these advancements, we can catch this disease much earlier, improving outcomes for many more patients."

Source:

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Journal reference:

Perrotta, G., et al. (2024). Accuracy of Clinical Staging in Early-Stage Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma. JAMA. doi.org/10.1001/jama.2024.16332.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers demonstrate a new method to combat pancreatic cancer
Researchers develop stable compound for targeted alpha therapy in prostate cancer
Artificial intelligence differentiates cancer cells and detects early viral infections
Nanodrug targeting miR-10b shows promise in treating metastatic breast cancer
Common chemotherapy supplement weakens the pancreatic cancer's defenses in mice
Novel biochip diagnoses deadly brain cancer in under an hour
Recent studies underscore the importance of diet for the prevention of cancer
Targeting cancer cells by cutting off essential nutrients and backup supplies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study identifies Gα13 as a key tumor suppressor in ER+ breast cancer