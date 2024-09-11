PDX engraftment predicts high recurrence and poor survival in triple-negative breast cancer

Patient-derived xenografts (PDX) may accurately predict early recurrence and survival outcomes in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), offering a potential tool for tailoring treatment strategies to reduce relapse risk.

Study: TOWARDS Study: Patient-Derived Xenograft Engraftment Predicts Poor Survival in Patients With Newly Diagnosed Triple-Negative Breast Cancer. Image Credit: Design_Cells / Shutterstock.com

A recent study published in JCO Precision Oncology examines the association between patient-derived xenograft (PDX) with recurrence and survival rates in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients.

Strategies to reduce TNBC recurrence risk

Currently, recurrence risk in TNBC is predicted by failure to obtain a pathologic complete response (pCR) to preoperative chemotherapy. Thus, pCR is used to obtain a long-term prognosis and monitor the effectiveness of preoperative treatment.

However, pCR fails to correlate well with relapse-free survival or overall survival (OS). The use of adjuvant chemotherapy to reduce recurrence risk has also produced mixed results in previous trials.

The inability to accurately identify patients at high risk of recurrence has led to the potential overtreatment of patients with early-stage TNBC with more toxic chemotherapy regimens. As a result, this intensive approach increases the risk of drug adverse effects without improving patient prognoses.

About the study

PDX looks and behaves like the tumor of origin, thus making it easier to predict how new drugs may act on the patient with this type of tumor. Although PDX engravement often correlates with a more aggressive phenotype, the rate of engraftment can be unpredictable and changes with tumor subtype.

The current study was a blinded trial on 80 patients with newly diagnosed TNBC, as well as tumors with low hormone receptors and negative human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 status. No intervention was provided to the patients during the trial. Tumors from these patients were removed and subsequently engrafted operatively into young female mice with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID).

The aim of the current study was to establish more reliable risk markers for determining recurrence and breast cancer-related mortality risk based on the rate of successful engraftment of PDX from nonmetastatic TNBC.

Related Stories

The primary endpoint of the trial is three-year disease-free survival, with follow-up still ongoing. Thus, the current study reports disease-free OS at one year and pathologic response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

Engraftment and recurrence rates

The median follow-up for the current study was 2.6 years. Overall, relapse occurred in 16% of patients, nine within one year of follow-up. Ten deaths were reported, nine of which were due to metastatic recurrent breast cancer. Eight of these nine patients were PDX-engraftment-positive.

Among 18 patients who were positive for PDX engraftment, eight had a year-one relapse for a relapse rate of 44.4%.

Even after definitive surgery, eight of 17 patients with successful engraftment relapsed within a year. Conversely, only one of 45 non-engraftment patients relapsed.

TNBC recurred within one year of definitive surgery in 80% of PDX-engraftment patients. The median survival in these patients was 0.55 years from the diagnosis of recurrence, whereas the postoperative relapse risk was 21.1 times higher in the engraftment group.

One relapse was reported among 62 non-engraftment patients for a relapse rate of 1.6%. Thus, the overall risk of relapse in the engraftment group was 17.5 times higher than in the non-engraftment group.

Conversely, three non-engraftment patients relapsed and none died within the period of follow-up to date. The median OS and breast cancer-specific survival (BCSS) were both 1.8 years in the engraftment group with hazard ratios of 21.1 and 39.5, respectively.

The pCR was not significantly associated with one-year relapse rates. Three patients achieved pCR but relapsed within the first year, all three of whom had successful PDX engraftment. All three patients died due to metastatic breast cancer within one year of biopsy-diagnosed relapse.

Conclusions

The study findings indicate the potential of PDX engraftment to clearly, strongly, and independently predict early tumor recurrence in nonmetastatic TNBC. Successful engraftment reflects the aggressive behavior of the tumor cells, thereby revealing which tumors are likely to recur and metastasize with an exceptionally poor prognosis.

These patients could be given additional treatment to reduce recurrence rates, while simultaneously limiting unnecessary chemotherapy treatment for individuals at a low risk of recurrence. Moreover, high-risk patients could be administered therapies that act more effectively in relapse-prone cases to eliminate the disease altogether.

Although the current study is ongoing, these findings do not reveal correlations between engraftment and outcomes in patients with hormone receptor-positive tumors.

PDX engraftment is not a feasible clinical method. Thus, future research could focus on identifying biomarkers of engraftment to provide a clinically useful and viable surrogate for PDX engraftment in TNBC patients.

Journal reference:
  • Vaklavas, C., Matsen, C. B., Chu, Z., et al. (2024). TOWARDS Study: Patient-Derived Xenograft Engraftment Predicts Poor Survival in Patients With Newly Diagnosed Triple-Negative Breast Cancer. JCO Precision Oncology. doi:10.1200/PO.23.00724.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2024, September 11). PDX engraftment predicts high recurrence and poor survival in triple-negative breast cancer. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 11, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240911/PDX-engraftment-predicts-high-recurrence-and-poor-survival-in-triple-negative-breast-cancer.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "PDX engraftment predicts high recurrence and poor survival in triple-negative breast cancer". News-Medical. 11 September 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240911/PDX-engraftment-predicts-high-recurrence-and-poor-survival-in-triple-negative-breast-cancer.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "PDX engraftment predicts high recurrence and poor survival in triple-negative breast cancer". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240911/PDX-engraftment-predicts-high-recurrence-and-poor-survival-in-triple-negative-breast-cancer.aspx. (accessed September 11, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2024. PDX engraftment predicts high recurrence and poor survival in triple-negative breast cancer. News-Medical, viewed 11 September 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240911/PDX-engraftment-predicts-high-recurrence-and-poor-survival-in-triple-negative-breast-cancer.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study finds early pancreatic cancer staging often inaccurate
Researchers make breakthrough in predicting the prognosis of triple-negative breast cancer
Aging immune system fuels cancer growth
Understanding the hormonal paradox in prostate cancer progression
Lifestyle interventions in patients after colorectal cancer treatment
UK’s first robotic genomic testing facility for cancer patients launches
Discovery of cellular process could impact the understanding of cancer and aging
Researchers develop stable compound for targeted alpha therapy in prostate cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Breakthrough technology detects cancer mutant genes with unprecedented sensitivity