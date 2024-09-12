Early lifestyle changes lead to lasting impacts on metabolism

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)Sep 12 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new study from the University of Eastern Finland (UEF) uncovers how early lifestyle changes can have long-lasting impacts. A diet and physical activity intervention in childhood and adolescence was found to profoundly influence metabolism even years later.

The Physical Activity and Nutrition in Children (PANIC) study is the first lifestyle intervention study using advanced liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) metabolomics technology to analyze molecular mechanisms underlying the health effects of lifestyle changes from childhood to adolescence. By analyzing blood samples, the researchers were able to identify changes in 80 metabolites.

These were metabolites linked to critical processes for the development of cardiometabolic diseases, such as lipid metabolism, inflammation, and gut health."

Iman Zarei, Postdoctoral Researcher 

What makes the findings particularly important is that 17 of these metabolites remained altered even after eight years, although the most intensive part of the lifestyle intervention only lasted for the first two years. This suggests that an early intervention might not just have immediate benefits but also longer-lasting health effects. Some of the most notable changes were in fatty amides, molecules involved in a variety of physiological functions such as inflammation, weight control, eating behaviour, sleep induction, pain and anxiety control, angiogenesis, arterial dilation and neuroprotection. Such changes may be linked to a lower risk of several chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

"Our research provides compelling evidence that early and sustained lifestyle changes can have a profound impact on a child's health trajectory," says Professor Timo Lakka, the lead researcher of the study. He emphasizes the importance of starting healthy habits early, noting that these changes could prevent the onset of chronic diseases that often begin to develop in childhood or even over the foetal period.

Related Stories

The present study is one of the first to demonstrate how beneficial changes in diet and physical activity in childhood can affect the body's metabolism even in the long term. The findings were published in the journal iScience.

The PANIC study is part of the Metabolic Diseases Research Community at UEF and is dedicated to investigating major cardiometabolic diseases. By leveraging genetics, genomics, translational research, and lifestyle interventions, the community aims to provide robust evidence on disease mechanisms and advance early diagnosis, prevention, and personalized treatment. The research community consists of 20 research groups, spanning basic research to patient care.

Source:

University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)

Journal reference:

Zarei, I., et al. (2024) Eight-year diet and physical activity intervention affects serum metabolites during childhood and adolescence: A nonrandomized controlled trial. iSciencedoi.org/10.1016/j.isci.2024.110295.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

GLP-1 therapy boosts visceral fat metabolism, driving weight loss
How diet shapes gut microbiota and affects brain function
Lipidomics and metabolomics as potential biomarkers for breast cancer progression
Gut bacteria pathways directly linked to insomnia risk identified
Maternal gut bacteria linked to changes in fetal brain metabolism
Study links environmental pollutants to increased risk of autism spectrum disorder
Understanding the impact of BMI on colorectal cancer risk in Asia
High linoleic acid intake during pregnancy may harm fetal growth and raise obesity risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Distinct gut bacteria identified in octogenarians linked to aging and health