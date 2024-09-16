New survey highlights gaps in menopause knowledge and management

The Kinsey Institute at Indiana University, in partnership with leading sexual wellbeing company the Lovehoney Group and its Womanizer brand, has released early data from new nationally representative surveys exploring menopause knowledge, symptom management, medical care engagement, and health disparities among Americans.

Phase 1 surveyed of 1,500 American adults aged 18-88, to assess overall public knowledge and understanding of menopause. Phase 2 surveyed 1,500 women aged 40-65, to better understand women's experiences with menopause.

The findings shed light on how women navigate menopause and reveal significant gaps in medical guidance and knowledge, particularly regarding the use of self-pleasure as a self-management tool.

Phase 1

While most respondents (75.1%) correctly defined menopause as the permanent end of the menstrual cycle, very few could identify its symptoms, especially concentration or memory difficulties (13% answered correctly), bladder issues or incontinence (14.1% answered correctly), and sleep changes (27.9% answered correctly). Even for the most recognized symptom, hot flashes, fewer than two thirds (59.4%) of respondents identified this as a symptom.

Phase 2

Symptom Management

Results revealed that 36.2% of menopausal women reported experiencing improved symptoms through masturbation. However, only 1 in 10 women currently use self-pleasure as a primary symptom management tool. Importantly, nearly half (46%) of women surveyed indicated they would be open to trying masturbation for symptom relief if recommended by their healthcare provider.

Providers have an important role to play. "This survey shows self-pleasure offers an effective, accessible tool for menopausal symptom relief, which is important to integrate with existing care strategies," said Dr. Cynthia Graham, Senior Scientist at the Kinsey Institute.

Conversations with Healthcare Providers

Despite the potential benefits, conversations around menopause and masturbation are noticeably absent in medical settings. Only 44% of respondents reported ever discussing menopause with their healthcare provider. Among these women, a mere 5% said their provider suggested masturbation as a possible symptom management strategy.

There's no reason masturbation should remain a secret in menopause care. Women have the right to know all of their options when it comes to managing the challenges of menopause, and we're here to break the silence around masturbation as an empowering and effective choice." Verena Singmann, Lovehoney Group's Head of Pleasure Advocacy

Reducing Racial Barriers

When asked six questions to assess their understanding of menopause, White women had the highest rate of correct answers at 55%, followed by Asian women (42%), Hispanic women (37%), and Black women (35%). These differences highlight a critical need for targeted education and resources to bridge knowledge gaps and ensure equitable access to accurate and comprehensive information.

"This is an opportunity to destigmatize menopause and masturbation for all women, particularly women of color who are disproportionately affected by the Gender Health Gap and the lack of menopause education," says Dr. Shamyra. "The more women learn about this tool, the more empowered they'll be to take control of their sexual health and overall well-being."

Next steps

To help bridge the gap in menopause care, Kinsey Institute researchers Dr. Cynthia Graham and Dr. Justin Lehmiller will expand upon their scientific research on menopause during a two-day continuing education workshop with the Sexual Health Alliance, delivering practical strategies for providers seeking to improve care for perimenopause and menopause. Womanizer, a Lovehoney brand, will also host a series of free educational public pop-ups with AASECT-certified sex therapist Dr. Shamyra Howard in U.S. cities with higher concentrations of people of color throughout September and October.