The importance of mitochondrial function in health and disease

The World Mitochondria Society (WMS) is preparing for its annual Targeting Mitochondria 2024 conference, which will focus on innovative strategies to "charge" cells by supplying them with extra mitochondria to enhance cellular function and combat diseases.

The Scientific Board of WMS has emphasized the urgent need to discover the most effective methods for delivering mitochondria to cells, potentially transforming treatments for a variety of conditions driven by mitochondrial dysfunction.

"The challenge we face is finding efficient methods to provide cells with healthy mitochondria, enabling them to produce energy more effectively and regulate vital signaling pathways," stated Volkmar Weissig (Midwestern University, USA) and Marvin Edeas (Université Paris Cité, France), from the Scientific Board of WMS. "This strategy holds immense promise for revolutionizing therapies aimed at addressing mitochondrial dysfunctions, which are implicated in autoimmune diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, cancer, infections, and aging-related conditions."

The upcoming conference will feature world-leading experts who will discuss advancements in mitochondrial transfer, focusing on the most promising techniques for enhancing cellular energy and supporting regeneration in damaged tissues and organs.

Dr. Yong Zhao: Transformative approaches to mitochondrial dysfunction

A highlight of the last session will be the presentation by Dr. Yong Zhao from Throne Biotechnologies, USA, who has developed the groundbreaking Stem Cell Educator (SCE) therapy, a cutting-edge approach that addresses mitochondrial dysfunctions through immune modulation and tissue regeneration.

Dr. Zhao's work focuses on the correction of autoimmune diseases and mitochondrial disorders, with a proven track record in treating patients with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and Alopecia Areata (AA). His presentation will detail how SCE therapy corrects mitochondrial dysfunction at both the local and systemic levels by using cord-blood-derived multipotent stem cells (CB-SC) to "educate" immune cells, ultimately leading to restored immune tolerance and improved tissue health. Clinical trials have shown that SCE therapy not only restores beta-cell function in T1D patients but also promotes long-term hair regrowth in AA sufferers.

This innovative approach highlights how mitochondrial transfer, coupled with immune education, can revolutionize treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.