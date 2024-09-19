Analyzing the connection between lifelong activity and longevity in aging research

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Aging-USSep 19 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new research perspective was published in Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as "Aging (Albany NY)" and "Aging-US" by Web of Science), Volume 16, Issue 17 on September 9, 2024, entitled, "Longitudinal activity monitoring and lifespan: quantifying the interface."

As highlighted in the abstract of this perspective, understanding the relationship between lifelong activity and longevity is a crucial aspect of aging research.

Researchers Su I Iao, Poorbita Kundu, Han Chen, James R. Carey, and Hans-Georg Müller from the Departments of Statistics and Entomology at the University of California, Davis, present a comprehensive framework for analyzing longitudinal activity and behavior. Their study examines how these factors relate to age-at-death on an individual level, emphasizing the importance of advanced statistical methods in aging research.

While the authors demonstrate their methodology using lifetime monitoring data from Mediterranean fruit flies, they emphasize that it can be adapted to other species, including humans. Advanced statistical techniques, such as functional principal component analysis, concurrent regression, Fréchet regression, and point processes, are employed to explore the relationship between activity and age-at-death. Although the study focuses on linking movement, reproduction, behavior, and nutrition data in Mediterranean fruit flies to age-at-death, the same methodologies are applicable across different species.

"We provide an overview of advanced statistical methodologies that are particularly well-suited for analyzing such data, with a focus on understanding the complex relationships between age-at-death and activity, reproduction and diet at the individual level."

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

Iao, S. I., et al. (2024). Longitudinal activity monitoring and lifespan: quantifying the interface. Aging. doi.org/10.18632/aging.206106.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals higher breast cancer mortality risk for black women across all tumor types
Researchers uncover why typically normal protein drives prostate cancer
PDX engraftment predicts high recurrence and poor survival in triple-negative breast cancer
The potential benefits of aged black garlic on inflammation and prostate cancer
Cancer cases in the US continued to be underdiagnosed during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic
Early Phase I data shows promise for mRNA cancer immunotherapy in advanced solid cancers
COVID-19 lockdowns accelerated brain aging in adolescent girls, researchers find
Distinct gut bacteria identified in octogenarians linked to aging and health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Four genes found to significantly influence menopause timing and cancer risk