Data analysis sheds light on youth opioid overdose crisis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of ChicagoSep 19 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Drug overdose mortality has risen faster among adolescents than the general population in recent years, largely due to fentanyl, a potent opioid pain medication. A new study published in JAMA sheds light on trends in nonfatal opioid overdoses in youth – an area that was not as well characterized, but key to formulating prevention strategies to save lives.

Researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and colleagues analyzed data using Emergency Medical Services (EMS) encounters from January 2018 to December 2022. They found that opioid overdoses in youth increased at pandemic onset and remained elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels. The majority (86 percent) occurred in young adults in the 18-24 age group. Adolescents aged 12-17, however, also emerged as high-risk, with significantly increasing trends both before and during the pandemic. Most of the opioid overdoses in youth (58 percent) happened at home.

"Since so many overdoses occur at home, a critical message for parents of youth, especially adolescents, is to keep naloxone, an over-the-counter medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, at home," said lead author Jamie Lim, MD, a third-year fellow in Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Lurie Children's.

Providers also need to screen youth for substance use and risk of opioid overdose, since it is clearly a growing concern among young people. Parents and patients need to be advised that fentanyl is now in a lot of street drugs too and can lead to accidental overdoses."

Jamie Lim, MD, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Related Stories

Senior author and attending physician from Boston Children's Hospital's Division of Emergency Medicine, Michael Toce, MD, expands on the broader impact of the findings: "Evaluating prehospital data for opioid overdose among U.S. youth may provide crucial insights into the opioid epidemic outside of emergency department surveillance data. Although overdose rates have stabilized post-pandemic, it's important to understand at-risk youth populations to develop better-targeted prevention strategies and inform future public health measures."

Source:

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI-powered treatment allocation improves public health outcomes
Study links COVID-19 to higher benzodiazepine use in postpartum women
Pandemic stress drove young adults to turn to cannabis
Melanoma incidence and mortality may eventually decrease among the entire Swedish population
Expert survey unveils underestimated health impacts of weather and climate on mortality
Cancer cases in the US continued to be underdiagnosed during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic
Being psychologically resilient can reduce the risk of all-cause mortality
New research network focuses on high-priority viruses

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
A call for robust H5N1 influenza preparedness and response