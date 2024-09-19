Study finds thousands of food-contact chemicals in humans, raising safety concerns

New research uncovers widespread human exposure to food-contact chemicals, many of which lack crucial safety data, underscoring the need for more stringent regulations to protect public health.

Image Credit: monticello / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in The Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology, researchers analyzed biomonitoring data and other databases to investigate the presence of food-contact chemicals (FCCs) in humans.

Their findings indicate that 25% of known FCCs are present in humans, with many lacking comprehensive hazard data, which could help improve food safety and public health policies.

Background

People can be exposed to various synthetic chemicals through household items, medication, food, products used for personal care, and the environment. FCCs migrate from packaging and processing materials into food, which is then consumed, contributing to this exposure.

Chemicals like bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates have been studied, leading to bans on the use of BPA in various products, including baby bottles.

However, BPA continues to be found in packaging and other materials that come into contact with food, and thousands of other FCCs are used in manufacturing.

The upper panel illustrates the FCCs from the FCCdb (green outline), the FCCmigex (yellow outline), and their overlap. The left part of the middle panel shows the number of known FCCs that have been detected in biomonitoring programs and, in brackets, the total number of monitored FCCs. The right part of the middle panel displays the FCCs that are listed in metabolome/exposome databases. FCCs that have been detected in humans are indicated by the orange filling of the respective areas; white areas represent FCCs without any evidence of the presence in humans and the FCCs that have been monitored but not detected. The figure in the lower panel is the result of the overall comparison of the known FCCs with all sources of step 1.

In addition to those intentionally added, many non-intentionally added substances (NIAS) are introduced or formed during manufacturing or use, further complicating risk assessments.

Many FCCs pose health risks due to their potential for carcinogenicity, endocrine disruption, and persistence. Despite these risks, safety data on many FCCs is incomplete.

The study highlights the large gaps in hazard data for thousands of chemicals, particularly oligomers and antioxidants, which are commonly used in food-contact materials but rarely monitored in humans.

These data gaps limit our understanding of the true extent of health risks. Addressing the regulation of these chemicals and reducing exposure could help prevent diseases linked to chemical exposure.

About the study

The study used a two-step approach to identify FCCs detected in human samples. First, FCCs from multiple databases were compared with chemicals listed in biomonitoring programs and metabolome/exposome databases.

These sources included data from programs across the United States, Canada, and Europe. FCCs found in food contact materials but not included in these databases were then prioritized for further analysis.

In the next step of the research, the researchers systematically reviewed the scientific literature to find evidence of these FCC traces found in human samples such as blood and urine.

This systematic evidence mapping is a critical part of the study, as it identifies additional FCCs not detected in biomonitoring databases, providing a broader view of human exposure.

The results were compiled into a new database to support future safety assessments and regulatory decisions.

Findings

This study investigated the presence of FCCs in humans through the analysis of data from multiple biomonitoring programs and metabolome/exposome databases. Of 14,402 known FCCs, evidence for the presence of 3,601 FCCs in humans was found. This includes 63 prioritized FCCs detected in samples from humans, indicating a significant presence of these chemicals in the general population.

FCCs were detected in biomonitoring programs or identified in scientific studies using databases like the Blood Exposome Database and the Human Metabolome Database (HMDB).

In biomonitoring programs, 194 FCCs were found in human samples, with programs monitoring over 400 chemicals since 1999. A significant overlap was seen between FCCs listed in these programs and metabolome/exposome databases, highlighting the importance of these databases in tracking human exposure to FCCs. Among the databases, the Blood Exposome Database had the highest number of FCCs.

A systematic evidence map was created for 175 prioritized FCCs, revealing that 63 were detected in human samples, specifically in breast milk, urine, and blood. These FCCs include volatile organic compounds (VOCs), per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), metals, and pesticides.

However, there are significant data gaps for many other chemicals, particularly oligomers and antioxidants, which are frequently found in food contact materials but are not regularly monitored in human samples. This lack of data limits the ability to fully assess their potential health impacts.

A 235 FCCs detected in FCMs and included in biomonitoring programs. B 175 FCCs prioritized based on their detection in FCMs and their absence in step 1. On the left side of both Sankey diagrams, the number of FCCs monitored and detected in humans (red), monitored but not detected in humans (light gray), and without any evidence for the presence in humans (dark gray) are shown. On the right sides, the diagrams visualize the number of chemicals of high (red) and medium concern (yellow), chemicals of other concerns or not classified chemicals (light gray), and chemicals with no hazard data (dark gray). The thickness of connecting lines represents the numbers of chemicals that belong to a hazard category and their evidence for presence in humans. *Many hazard classifications lack information for specific hazard categories. This means that chemicals may be newly categorized or reassigned to other hazard categories when more information becomes available in the future.

For some chemicals, like oligomers and antioxidants, the evidence of presence from human samples was limited, even though they are commonly detected in food contact materials (FCMs).

The study also flagged 100 FCCs as being of high concern for human health due to their hazardous properties, including carcinogens and reproductive toxicants like phthalates and benzophenone. Interestingly, for 59 of these prioritized FCCs, no hazard data was available, which complicates efforts to assess their safety. The findings suggest potential health risks from FCC exposure, emphasizing the need for further research to understand the implications of these chemicals in humans.

Conclusions

The study provided valuable insights into human exposure to food-contact chemicals (FCCs). It revealed that humans are exposed to at least 3,601 FCCs, but there are significant gaps in knowledge about the remaining chemicals, particularly in terms of hazard data.

The newly developed database helps integrate this data with previous databases on FCC migration, supporting further research on human exposure and health risks.

The study focuses on specific chemical groups like phthalates, PFAS, antioxidants, and photoinitiators, highlighting gaps in biomonitoring and hazard assessments for these substances.

The integration of multiple databases into the FCChumon system offers a robust tool for policymakers and researchers to better prioritize chemicals for future study, but the study also notes considerable uncertainty in data sources and challenges in chemical analysis, particularly for complex chemical groups like oligomers.

However, there are significant gaps in hazard data and challenges in identifying metabolites, especially for chemicals not monitored regularly. Additionally, the study acknowledges uncertainty in data sources and challenges in chemical analysis, particularly for oligomers.

Future studies should focus on filling data gaps related to the hazard properties and health risks of FCCs, particularly intentionally added chemicals, such as antioxidants, and their metabolites. More targeted biomonitoring efforts and risk assessments are essential to better protect human health.