Innovative solutions for global health challenges featured at UNGA 79 Science Summit

The Majid Sadigh, MD Global Health Academy is excited to announce two panel discussions at the UNGA 79 Science Summit, scheduled for September 26th, 2024. These sessions will address critical global health challenges while exploring innovative solutions through bridging divides and fostering international collaboration, towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

1. Overcoming the Academic, Digital, and Research Divides: Bringing LMICs to the Decision-Making Table

Time: 2:00 - 4:00 PM EST

This panel will address the systemic inequalities that hinder the participation of low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) in global health decision-making. Featuring the voices of global health leaders in LMICs around the world, the discussion will highlight barriers— from education to research and digital infrastructure—within a neocolonial framework that ultimately lead to omission of perspectives of the global majority who are the most greatly impacted by the issues that the SDGs aim to address.

The session will focus on empowering LMICs to be leaders of change on the global arena by promoting their involvement in decision-making and supporting research agendas tailored to local needs. Key initiatives of the Nuvance Health Global Health Program and the Majid Sadigh, MD GH Academy will be showcased as examples of successful LMIC-LMIC collaborations.

Speakers include:

Mitra Sadigh, Nuvance Health Global Health

Nelson Sewankambo, Makerere University, Uganda

Fiona Makoni, University of Zimbabwe

Marcos Nunez, Universidad Iberoamericana (UNIBE), Dominican Republic

Abhay Gaidhane, Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, India

Alexander Bazarchyan, National Institute of Health, Armenia

2. Bridging the Gap: Global Mental Health Education and Collaboration Across Borders

Time: 4:00 - 6:00 PM EST

This panel will explore disparities in mental health education and access, particularly in LMICs. The conversation will address the impact of limited resources, stigma, and cultural barriers on mental health services and education, in tandem with the pivotal role of mental health in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The session will feature the Rudy Ruggles Global Mental Health (GMH) Scholars Program, a collaborative effort between Nuvance Health and Makerere University, aimed at enhancing mental health treatment and education in Uganda.

Panelists will discuss challenges and strategies for improving GMH education, fostering international partnerships, and addressing regional disparities.

Speakers include:

Charles Herrick, MD (Moderator), Nuvance Health, USA

Noeline Nakasujja, MBChB, MMed. Psych, PhD, Makerere University College of Health Sciences, Uganda

Majd Soudan, Nuvance Health, USA

Sabih Rahman, Nuvance Health, USA

Martina Kabenge, Makerere University College of Health Sciences, Uganda

Oliva Okwir, Makerere University College of Health Sciences, Uganda

Daniel Ranga, Makerere University College of Health Sciences, Uganda

Elina Mukhametshina, MD, Nuvance Health Global Health Program, Dominica

Join the discussion

We invite stakeholders, researchers, and policymakers to join us for these interactive discussions at the Science Summit UNGA79. For more information and to register, please contact Bulat Ziganshin at [email protected].