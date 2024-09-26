Multi-omics analysis reveals mechanism of action for ruthenium-based anti-cancer agent

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Science China PressSep 26 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

This study is led by Prof. Cai-Ping Tan, Prof. Zong-Wan Mao (MOE Key Laboratory of Bioinorganic and Synthetic Chemistry, School of Chemistry, Sun Yat-Sen University) and Prof. Zheng-Qiu Li (School of Pharmacy, MOE Key Laboratory of Tumor Molecular Biology, Jinan University). The team identified Ru5 as a potent antitumor agent by screening a panel of ruthenium(II) polypyridine complexes containing β-carboline derivatives as ligands. By employing a photoaffinity tag and utilizing the photoaffinity-based protein profiling technology, the researchers successfully elucidated mitochondrial ATPase as the primary molecular target of Ru5.

As an inhibitor of ATPase, Ru5 induces mitochondrial dysfunction, autophagy, and ferroptosis, which collectively contribute to its antitumor efficacy. Furthermore, comprehensive multi-omics analyses unveil the mechanism by which Ru5 activates the ferroptosis pathway via modulation of chloride channel protein expression, alternation in mitochondrial permeability, and elevation of reactive oxygen species levels. Additionally, Ru5 effectively suppresses the expression of epithelial-mesenchymal transition-related genes associated with cancer migration and invasion. In vivo studies using a human lung cancer (A549) xenografted nude mouse model demonstrate superior tumor inhibition by Ru5 compared to the clinical drug cisplatin without causing significant weight loss or organ damage during treatment.

This study not only offers novel insights into the mechanisms of action of ruthenium(II) polypyridine complexes in anticancer therapy but also presents innovative strategies for developing new metallo anticancer agents by integrating photoaffinity labeling techniques and multi-omics approaches. Through comprehensive molecular target investigations, the work provides a crucial theoretical basis for enhancing treatment efficacy, minimizing side effects, overcoming drug resistance and evaluating the safety and effectiveness of metal-based anticancer agents.

Source:

Science China Press

Journal reference:

Wang, W.-J., et al. (2024) Identification of mitochondrial ATP synthase as the cellular target of Ru-polypyridyl-β-carboline complexes by affinity-based protein profiling. National Science Review. doi.org/10.1093/nsr/nwae234.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Biochemistry | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers uncover why typically normal protein drives prostate cancer
High-protein diets: How they affect weight, energy, and blood sugar levels
Fasting and ketogenic diet reveal new vulnerability of pancreatic tumors to existing cancer drug
PET imaging and proteomics reveal distinct protein signatures in Alzheimer's disease progression
Brazilian vegans meet protein needs but rely on ultra-processed products, study shows
Promising new approach to treating type 2 diabetes
New report reveals the truth behind plant-based protein alternatives
Sino Biological and BioGeometry Deepen Strategic Cooperation to Empower Protein R&D with Generative AI

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
A novel approach to biomolecule engineering