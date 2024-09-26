Understanding the role of TIPS in improving renal function amid cirrhosis

Cirrhosis is one of the leading causes of mortality from non-communicable diseases, with complications arising as liver function deteriorates. HRS and HPS represent the most severe outcomes of cirrhosis, associated with systemic vasodilation driven by elevated levels of vasodilators like nitric oxide (NO). These complications significantly impair renal and pulmonary functions, leading to high mortality rates. TIPS, by shunting blood from the portal to systemic circulation, can potentially improve renal function by increasing systemic blood volume. However, the diversion of NO through TIPS could exacerbate systemic hypotension, posing a risk to renal function.

TIPS procedure

The TIPS procedure involves the creation of a shunt between the portal vein and a hepatic vein, effectively reducing portal hypertension. This minimally invasive procedure has shown efficacy in treating complications of cirrhosis such as variceal bleeding and refractory ascites. However, it carries risks, including hepatic encephalopathy, particularly in patients with pre-existing conditions that could worsen post-procedure outcomes.

Effects of TIPS on renal function

TIPS generally improves renal function in patients with portal hypertension, regardless of HRS presence. Studies have demonstrated that TIPS can increase glomerular filtration rates (GFR) and reduce serum creatinine levels, particularly in patients with refractory ascites. However, the data is insufficient to recommend TIPS specifically for HRS, as the procedure's benefits may be limited by the extent of liver damage in these patients.

Hepatorenal Syndrome (HRS)

HRS is characterized by severe renal impairment in patients with advanced cirrhosis, with a poor prognosis even with current treatments like vasoconstrictors and albumin. The pathophysiology of HRS involves systemic inflammation, increased portal pressure, and circulatory dysfunction. Although TIPS has shown some potential in improving renal function in HRS, the evidence is limited and primarily based on small studies.

Effects of TIPS on pulmonary function

TIPS has shown inconsistent effects on pulmonary function, particularly in patients with HPS. While some studies report transient improvements in gas exchange, these effects are not sustained, and TIPS does not appear to significantly affect pulmonary gas exchange in patients without HPS. The potential for TIPS to exacerbate pulmonary hypertension due to the diversion of NO-rich blood is a concern, but the available data does not support a persistent decline in pulmonary function post-TIPS.

Hepatopulmonary Syndrome (HPS)

HPS involves hypoxemia due to pulmonary vasodilation in cirrhotic patients, leading to significant morbidity. The pathophysiology is linked to increased levels of vasodilators and angiogenic factors. Although liver transplantation remains the definitive treatment for HPS, the role of TIPS is less clear. Studies suggest that while TIPS may temporarily improve oxygenation, these benefits are not long-lasting.

Conclusions

TIPS is a valuable intervention for managing complications of cirrhosis, particularly in improving renal function in patients with portal hypertension. However, its role in treating HRS and HPS is less definitive. The procedure's effects on renal and pulmonary functions, especially in the context of these syndromes, require further investigation through large, randomized controlled trials to establish its safety and efficacy. While TIPS does not seem to impair renal or pulmonary function persistently, its benefits in HRS and HPS are not robust enough to recommend its use specifically for these conditions. Future research should focus on understanding the mechanisms behind the varied responses to TIPS in HRS and HPS and exploring its potential role as a therapeutic option in these critically ill patients.

Abdelwahed, A. H., et al. (2024) Effects of Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt on Renal and Pulmonary Function in Hepatic Decompensation with and without Hepatorenal and Hepatopulmonary Syndromes: A Review. Journal of Clinical and Translational Hepatologydoi.org/10.14218/JCTH.2024.00188.

