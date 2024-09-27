New position statement highlights importance of breastfeeding in emergencies

The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine (ABM) has released a pioneering position statement that provides comprehensive, global recommendations on protecting, promoting, and supporting breastfeeding in emergency situations. The recommendations are the first of their kind specifically tailored for physicians to support breastfed and non-breastfed infants in emergencies and to serve as an invaluable resource for all emergency relief personnel involved in supporting families with infants during disasters.

Breastfeeding is especially vital in emergencies because it provides safe, sustainable nutrition and immune protection without the need for electricity, clean water, or external supplies." Deena Zimmerman, MD MPH FAAP FABM IBCLC, one of the statement authors

Infants are among the most vulnerable in emergency situations such as natural disasters and armed conflicts. To safeguard their health and well-being, it is crucial that mothers and caregivers receive the necessary support they need to continue breastfeeding. Breastfeeding protection and support must be integral in all emergency preparedness planning and personnel training. Donations of infant formula should not be accepted or solicited during emergencies. Failure to adopt these recommendations can undermine the health and safety of infants when there is a lack of sanitation, risk of infectious diseases, and unsafe water sources in emergency settings.



Share this position statement with your institutions and local leaders and encourage them to integrate ABM's recommendations into emergency preparedness and response protocols.