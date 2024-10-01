COVID-19 vaccine uptake higher in people with mental illness but drops for those not on medication

Despite high overall vaccination rates, unmedicated individuals with mental illness show significantly lower COVID-19 vaccine uptake, signaling the need for targeted health interventions.

Study: Mental illness and COVID-19 vaccination: a multinational investigation of observational & register-based data

Study: Mental illness and COVID-19 vaccination: a multinational investigation of observational & register-based data

In a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers determined the relationship between mental disorders and the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination uptake. They also explored differences in the relationship by mental disorder type, severity, and medication status.

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) led to unprecedented morbidity and mortality globally. Despite the widespread distribution of effective COVID-19 vaccines internationally, vaccine hesitancy and rejection remain considerable. Achieving high vaccination coverage is critical for combating the pandemic. High-risk individuals, such as those suffering from mental illnesses, are more likely to get severe COVID-19 and die. However, research on COVID-19 vaccination uptake has had mixed outcomes. For example, individuals with substance use disorders and schizophrenia are known to have lower uptake, but depression and anxiety have higher rates. Furthermore, the use of anxiolytics, hypnotics, or antipsychotics is associated with decreased vaccination uptake.

About the study

In the present observational and registry-based study, researchers evaluated the impact of mental disorders on the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines.

The researchers analyzed data from the international COVIDMENT consortium (n=325,298) and Swedish registers (n=8,080,234). The COVIDMENT cohorts included the Icelandic COVID-19 National Resilience Cohort (C-19 Resilience), the Estonian Biobank (EstBB) with COVID-19 (EstBB-C19) and linked electronic health records (EstBB-EHR), the Norwegian COVID-19 Mental Health and Adherence (MAP-19) study, the Scottish CovidLife study, the Swedish Omtanke2020 study, and the Norwegian Mother, Father, and Child Cohort (MoBa) study.

Substance use disorder impact: Among mental illnesses, substance use disorder showed the strongest association with lower vaccine uptake, with a 16% reduction in first-dose acceptance compared to those without mental illness.

The team analyzed data for the first SARS-CoV-2 vaccine uptake by September 30, 2021, and February 18, 2022. The analysis also examined the second dose uptake between November 30, 2021, and February 18, 2022. The second dose analysis included only individuals who received vaccines other than JCOVDEN.

The primary study exposure was mental illness, and the outcome was COVID-19 vaccine uptake. Secondary exposure variables included depression and anxiety. Mental disorders were ascertained using self-reports, clinical diagnosis via ICD-10 codes, and prescriptions based on ATC codes. The National Vaccination Register (NVR) provided vaccine uptake data.

The sensitivity analyses excluded electronic medical records for exposure and outcome definitions and individuals with chronic diseases. The studies explored differences related to nationwide COVID-19 vaccination policies and mitigation strategies. Poisson regressions indicated the prevalence ratios (PR), adjusted for age, gender, comorbidities, smoking habits, and prior COVID-19 history. Random effects meta-analyses aggregated the results from the COVIDMENT cohorts.

Results

Overall vaccination rates were high, with only minimal disparities in uptake due to mental illness. COVIDMENT participants demonstrated no significant differences in vaccine uptake or the occurrence of identified mental illnesses. However, Swedish register data revealed that vaccination rates were marginally lower among participants with specialist-diagnosed mental conditions, with a 9% lower uptake among those with mental illness who were not on psychiatric medications. Individuals with drug use problems had a 16% lower vaccination uptake. The findings were similar for both sexes.

A first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by 30th September 2021 and (B) second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by 30th November 2021. Data are presented as PR with 95% CIs (horizontal lines), rounded to 2 decimal places. All estimates are adjusted for age, sex, region of residence, highest educational attainment, cohabitation status, income, severe COVID-19 infection and the Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI). Substance use disorder excludes alcohol and tobacco use disorders. N = (A) 7,883,298; (B) 6,728,266.A first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by 30th September 2021 and (B) second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by 30th November 2021. Data are presented as PR with 95% CIs (horizontal lines), rounded to 2 decimal places. All estimates are adjusted for age, sex, region of residence, highest educational attainment, cohabitation status, income, severe COVID-19 infection and the Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI). Substance use disorder excludes alcohol and tobacco use disorders. N = (A) 7,883,298; (B) 6,728,266.

The COVIDMENT results showed no link between depression or anxiety and vaccination uptake. However, the Swedish register data showed a nuanced picture, revealing that individuals with specialist-diagnosed depression had higher uptake of the first dose of the vaccine, but those with depression who were not taking medication had reduced uptake for the initial COVID-19 vaccination.  The findings suggest that the relationship between depression or anxiety and vaccination uptake might vary depending on disease severity and drug use. Sensitivity analysis revealed comparable findings for Nordic and non-Nordic populations.

No link between anxiety or depression and second-dose uptake: The study found no significant association between anxiety or depressive symptoms and second-dose vaccine uptake, suggesting that other factors may influence continued vaccination adherence in these groups.

Among COVIDMENT participants, the team noted an overall uptake of 85% for the first sars-cOv-2 vaccine, 82% among individuals with a mental disorder, and 87% among those without such disorders. Likewise, the second dose uptake rates were lower among those with a mental disorder (95%) versus those without (96%). Among Swedish registered participants, the overall prevalence of severe COVID-19 was low (0.4%); however, the prevalence was higher among individuals with mental disorders (0.8%) than those without (0.3%). The uptake of the first dose was 79% among those with mental disorders and 85% among those without such diagnosis. Second-dose uptake rates were 96% and 98%, respectively. Substance use disorders (PR, 0.84) were the most strongly associated with lower vaccine uptake. In contrast, depression (PR, 1.02) and bipolar disorder (PR, 1.04) were linked to higher vaccine uptake.

The study found that COVID-19 vaccine uptake is high across those with and without mental illnesses, demonstrating the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination campaign's comprehensiveness and success in reaching most of the population. However, the researchers discovered a significantly lower vaccination rate among unmedicated adults with diagnosed mental illness in the Swedish registry. These findings could inform the planning of current and future vaccination efforts for infectious diseases and pandemics.

Journal reference:
  • Barker, M.M., Kõiv, K., Magnúsdóttir, I. et al. Mental illness and COVID-19 vaccination: a multinational investigation of observational and register-based data. Nat Commun 15, 8124 (2024), DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-52342-1, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-52342-1

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia is an oral and maxillofacial physician and radiologist based in Pune, India. Her academic background is in Oral Medicine and Radiology. She has extensive experience in research and evidence-based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2024, October 01). COVID-19 vaccine uptake higher in people with mental illness but drops for those not on medication. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 01, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241001/COVID-19-vaccine-uptake-higher-in-people-with-mental-illness-but-drops-for-those-not-on-medication.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "COVID-19 vaccine uptake higher in people with mental illness but drops for those not on medication". News-Medical. 01 October 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241001/COVID-19-vaccine-uptake-higher-in-people-with-mental-illness-but-drops-for-those-not-on-medication.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "COVID-19 vaccine uptake higher in people with mental illness but drops for those not on medication". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241001/COVID-19-vaccine-uptake-higher-in-people-with-mental-illness-but-drops-for-those-not-on-medication.aspx. (accessed October 01, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2024. COVID-19 vaccine uptake higher in people with mental illness but drops for those not on medication. News-Medical, viewed 01 October 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241001/COVID-19-vaccine-uptake-higher-in-people-with-mental-illness-but-drops-for-those-not-on-medication.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Cognitive distortions and deliberate ignorance lead to COVID-19 vaccine refusal, study says
COVID-19 causes lasting cognitive impairment tied to brain injury markers
Long COVID patients maintain robust immune memory two years after infection
Cardiovascular risks of COVID-19 antivirals
Nearly half of people older adults plan to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine, poll suggests
Researchers identify new oscillatory patterns in COVID-19 cases across the U.S.
Human challenge study reveals lasting cognitive decline after mild COVID-19
How viral persistence and immune dysfunction drive long COVID

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback