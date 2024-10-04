The true death toll of hurricanes in the U.S.

Tropical cyclones may have a more adverse public health impact than previously considered, particularly among young or black individuals.

Study: Mortality caused by tropical cyclones in the United States. Image Credit: BEST-BACKGROUNDS / Shutterstock.com

A recent study published in Nature investigates the excess mortality associated with tropical cyclones in the contiguous United States (CONUS) between 1930 and 2015.

The effects of tropical cyclones

Tropical cyclones, which are also referred to as hurricanes, represent a significant threat to the United States' coasts, as they often inflict infrastructure, home, and business destruction, population displacement, societal and economic disruption, ecological changes, reduced availability of essential services, increased pollution, agricultural damage, and death.

Previous studies have primarily focused on direct mortality attributed to tropical cyclones. However, this narrow focus can may underestimate the wider costs of natural catastrophes, as they cause complex cascades of events.

About the study

In the present study, researchers estimate the mortality burden of 501 tropical cyclones throughout the CONUS coastline between 1930 and 2015. Excess deaths were calculated for every 100,000 individuals and wind speed in m/sec of the tropical cyclone.

Data were obtained from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which included tropical storms and hurricanes. An alternate natural experiment was also conducted, in which tropical cyclones randomly affected the United States over time.

The precise date, location, and severity of tropical storms to populations was randomized. If mortality rates increased following the storms, researchers may conclude that the cyclones were likely to be the reason. Thus, this "reduced-form" method encompasses the potential ways in which tropical cyclones impact mortality without explicitly simulating each channel.
To estimate differences in state-level mortality each month throughout the 20 year period following each tropical cyclone, an econometric technique was used to identify the delayed impacts of tropical cyclones.

Related Stories

Fatality time-based series presented superpositions of numerous overlapping signals that represented a reaction to a specific tropical cyclone impact throughout the study period. These superimposing signals were isolated to deconvolute the fatality time series by experimentally retrieving the typical fatality impulse-response curve caused by one tropical cyclone impulse.

The Limited Information Cyclone Reconstruction and Integration for Climate and Economics (LICRICE) model was used to reconstruct the sequence of physical tropical cyclone events encountered by each state every month. These reconstructions resulted in estimates of the maximum wind speed experienced at each 0.125° × 0.125° ground pixel during each storm. This measure of tropical cyclone incidence significantly predicts physical damage and other economic and social repercussions globally.

Study findings

The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that tropical cyclones resulted in an average of 24 direct deaths. However, after accounting for cascading consequences, tropical cyclones contributed to 7,170-11,430 indirect deaths.

Between 1930 and 2015, these cyclones caused 3.2-5.1% of deaths along the Atlantic coast.

Suicide, diabetes, sudden infant death syndrome, or unrecorded reasons caused about 59% of excess fatalities. Cardiovascular disease was the second leading cause of tropical cyclone-related excess mortality at 36% or 1.3 deaths, which was followed by cancer at 12% or 0.5 deaths.

A total of 50 deaths from tropical cyclones were among infants under 12 months of age, whereas 23 deaths were reported in individuals aged 65 years of age and older, in addition to 14 deaths reported in black populations. Importantly, increased excess fatalities may persist for up to 15 years after the tropical cyclone has occurred.

Tropical cyclones have a 2.8-fold higher death impact in unusual states than those where these storms more frequently occur. Thus, communities often adapt to their environment, which ultimately reduces the severity of comparable disasters.

Most tropical cyclone-related deaths occurred in southeastern states, including Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Louisiana at 13%, 11%, 9%, and 8%, respectively. About 5.4 additional fatalities were calculated for every one m/sec increase in state-level wind speed over 172 months.

What causes excess mortality from tropical cyclones?

Several different factors contribute to the increasingly severe effects associated with tropical cyclones in CONUS. Recent climate shifts, for example, account for 12% of the trend, whereas population movement to coastal states and an aging CONUS population make up 7.5% and 80.5%, respectively.

Changes in social networks, such as the outmigration of working-age individuals, following cyclones may impact future health. Fiscal adjustments made by state or municipal governments may also influence future health outcomes, in addition to changes in the natural environment that arise following severe storms.

Conclusions

The study findings indicate that tropical cyclones may have a more adverse public health impact than previously considered, particularly among young or black individuals. However, the current study analyzed wind speeds and did not consider other features of tropical cyclones.

Future studies are needed to better understand the different factors that may contribute to the excess mortality associated with tropical cyclones, as this data can guide legislation to be more effective in response to these national disasters.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia is an oral and maxillofacial physician and radiologist based in Pune, India. Her academic background is in Oral Medicine and Radiology. She has extensive experience in research and evidence-based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2024, October 04). The true death toll of hurricanes in the U.S.. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 04, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241004/The-true-death-toll-of-hurricanes-in-the-US.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "The true death toll of hurricanes in the U.S.". News-Medical. 04 October 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241004/The-true-death-toll-of-hurricanes-in-the-US.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "The true death toll of hurricanes in the U.S.". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241004/The-true-death-toll-of-hurricanes-in-the-US.aspx. (accessed October 04, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2024. The true death toll of hurricanes in the U.S.. News-Medical, viewed 04 October 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241004/The-true-death-toll-of-hurricanes-in-the-US.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Breakthrough metabolomic aging score that predicts mortality better than traditional methods
Ketogenic diet lowers mortality by 24% while maintaining heart health
Air pollution drives higher Parkinson’s risk and worsens symptoms in affected patients
UN declaration addresses antibiotic pollution and resistance
FIRS urges global leaders to combat air pollution and lung disease
Green spaces reduce the deadly impact of air pollution on people with type 2 diabetes
Extreme temperature-related deaths expected to soar in the U.S. without stronger climate action
Air pollution linked to brain changes in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Melanoma incidence and mortality may eventually decrease among the entire Swedish population