Women who inject drugs are vulnerable to endocarditis, study shows

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Lawson Health Research InstituteOct 4 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

People who inject drugs are dying at an alarming rate from endocarditis, a serious but treatable heart-valve infection.

But their odds of survival improve dramatically, even five years after their first admission to hospital, if they're treated not just for heart infection but are also provided with addiction support while in hospital, a Canadian study shows.

The study also highlights that women who inject drugs are particularly vulnerable to endocarditis and are affected in disproportionately high numbers.

Endocarditis is potentially lethal and always costly. It takes a huge toll on the health-care system and, more importantly, it claims too many lives that could otherwise be saved."

Dr. Michael Silverman, infectious diseases researcher at St. Joseph's Health Care London and scientist at Lawson Health Research Institute in London, Ont.

Silverman has co-authored a landmark new paper, with University of Saskatchewan researchers Dr. Stuart Skinner, Dr. Cara Spence and Janica Adams, in JAMA Network Open.

"Our study, the first of its kind, shows that we can dramatically improve the short- and long-term survival among persons who inject drugs by treating more than just the infection. We need to provide in-hospital counselling and addiction care," Silverman says. Without that support, he says, these patients experience opiate-withdrawal symptoms which often results in patient-initiated discharge from hospital before their treatment for endocarditis is complete.

Endocarditis is a severe infection of the lining of the heart muscle. Its treatment includes intravenous antibiotics and often in-hospital care for about a month. In about 20 per cent of cases, discharged patients had subsequent endocarditis infections and multiple hospital stays.

Researchers examined hospital and post-hospital records of 764 people with endocarditis from 2007 to 2023 in London, Ont., at St. Joseph's and at London Health Sciences Centre, and in Regina – two centres where city-wide hospital records made identifying long term survival possible. Funded by St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation, this study is the first to look at survival over five years after admission to hospital.

Related Stories

Fifty-six per cent of patients were persons who injected drugs (PWIDs). Their five-year mortality rate was 49 per cent. Most deaths from endocarditis itself were within the first year, with deaths after that more commonly related to the complications of addiction.

"Our study shows the effectiveness of prioritizing more comprehensive addiction treatment upon hospital admission and linking to care afterwards. While these are part of the standard of care in both Regina and London, they are not available in many North American hospitals," says Spence.

Skinner, an assistant professor of infectious diseases at USask, adds, "At these mortality rates, endocarditis amongst PWIDs should be regarded as a health emergency, with a need to use all available life-saving resources."

Silverman notes that women made up slightly more than 50 per cent of PWIDs with endocarditis, despite making up only one-third of PWIDs overall in both Canada and the USA. The reasons for this disproportionate number of women who inject drugs with endocarditis are unclear but may be related to their having others perform the injecting and because they are often disempowered, being among the last to inject, with previously used equipment, he says.

Women in urban centers had higher long-term mortality than those in rural areas, likely related to the urban complications of homelessness, the sex trade and violence. Skinner notes young rural women often have better survival rates because many are connected to communities of support. "It speaks to the importance of community in the context of treating addiction," he says.

Five per cent of the women were pregnant on admission to hospital, and there was high fetal and maternal mortality. Researchers highlighted the importance of offering these women access to contraceptive options. Contraception is rarely offered when patients are admitted with serious unrelated conditions, but then an opportunity to provide care to these marginalized women is often missed.

Says Skinner, "All people should have access to fundamental things like health care and housing, and there's a standard empathy we need to have for everyone. These are moms and dads and kids. The average age of this group is 31 for women patients and 38 for men. That's a large population of vulnerable people who are very ill or dying at far too young an age."

Source:

Lawson Health Research Institute

Journal reference:

Adams, J. A., et al. (2024). Infective Endocarditis Among Women Who Inject Drugs. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.37861.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cardiovascular risks of COVID-19 antivirals
Obesity medication liraglutide is safe and effective in children aged 6 to <12 years
Air pollution spikes drive unnecessary antibiotic use, fueling resistance
Older adults face higher CVD risk post-cancer treatment
Triptans better at relieving migraine pain than recently marketed and more expensive drugs
Scientists uncover two Crohn’s disease subtypes using lab-grown intestines, offering hope for personalized therapies
Plant polyphenols: The secret to living longer and healthy aging?
Digital games show promise for improving ADHD and depression in youth, but anxiety remains a challenge

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
TxGNN improves drug repurposing by predicting treatments for rare diseases with no approved therapies