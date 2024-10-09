NCCN and LACOG collaborate to enhance cancer care in South America

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)-;an alliance of leading cancer centers in the United States-;announces a renewed collaboration with the Latin American Cooperative Oncology Group (LACOG) to improve cancer outcomes in South America. The international oncology organizations worked together to publish new NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for Prostate Cancer: Brazil Edition.

The NCCN Guidelines® for Prostate Cancer: Brazil Edition are now available free-of-charge at NCCN.org/global. Additional Brazilian adaptations of NCCN Guidelines for other cancer types are planned for the future.

Cancer care in Brazil and throughout Latin America should follow internationally accepted best practices while addressing the unique challenges faced by healthcare providers in the region. Standardizing care through evidence-based expert consensus-driven guidelines is associated with better patient outcomes and more efficient resource use. By formalizing these recommendations, we ensure that our medical teams can offer the most up-to-date, expert-vetted treatments tailored to the specific needs of the Latin American population." Dr. Karine Trindade, Chair of the LACOG Genitourinary Group

Prostate cancer was selected as the first NCCN Guidelines Adaptation to come out of this collaboration based on need. It is the most common cancer type for men in Brazil and the second highest cause of cancer death. The incidence of prostate cancer in the region has been rising steadily by 3-5% a year, adding to a growing need for access to established, evidence-based treatment recommendations.

"It is always an honor to work with local experts and exchange critical knowledge to enhance care for people with cancer," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "This work with LACOG enhances our efforts to define and advance high-quality, high-value, patient-centered cancer care globally. It enables us to adapt our world-renowned NCCN Guidelines to the specific circumstances in Brazil, so that providers have information at their fingertips to help patients with cancer live better lives."

NCCN Guidelines are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The primary versions are written by subject-specific, multidisciplinary panels of experts from across leading cancer centers in the United States. Studies have shown that treatment that matches guideline recommendations is associated with longer survival and better outcomes.

The NCCN Global Program first began working with LACOG in 2011, and subsequently embarked on new projects in 2021 to increase accessibility to NCCN Guidelines and related content for providers, patients, family members, and caregivers in Latin America.

There are currently more than 20 global adaptations of the NCCN Guidelines, along with more than 270 translations across 51 languages. NCCN Harmonized Guidelines™ and NCCN Framework for Resource Stratification (NCCN Framework™) offer additional recommendations for defining appropriate treatment for differing resource levels.