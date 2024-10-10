AI-driven oculomics assesses HbA1c for cardiovascular risk

Integrating AI with oculomics shows promise in predicting diabetes, with the study revealing that diverse datasets can help develop more accurate and trustworthy models to assess HbA1c levels, enhancing patient care in clinical settings.

Study: Development of oculomics artificial intelligence for cardiovascular risk factors: A case study in fundus oculomics for HbA1c assessment and clinically relevant considerations for clinicians. Image Credit: Stas Ponomarencko / Shutterstock.com

Oculomics is a relatively new and powerful technology that integrates ophthalmic features to identify biomarkers that can be used to predict systemic diseases. A recent Asia-Pacific Journal of Ophthalmology pilot study investigates the potential advantages of incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) with oculomics.

Using oculomics for HbA1c estimation

The objective of the current study was to apply oculomics to fundus images to assess glycated hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels.

The percentage of HbA1c is typically used to diagnose and monitor the progression of diabetes. Despite its widespread use, HbA1c measurements can be inaccurate in some instances, such as in patients with comorbidities like sickle cell anemia, those who have recently received a blood transfusion, or pregnant patients.

In the current study, a total of 6,118 fundus images were obtained, 1,138 of which were diagnosed as normal. Initially, the researchers compared the performance of a monolithic model to ensemble architecture and its reliability and bias from the effects of age and sex.

The VGG19 model, which is based on convolutional neural networks (CNN), exhibited the best performance across all metrics. Compared to the single model, the ensemble model showed a performance improvement of about 2%.

For the model to be reliable, its size as compared to the dataset size must be carefully considered. In the current study, the VGG19 model outperformed other larger models, which may be due to the dataset size, as complex and more extensive models require larger amounts of data to accurately estimate parameters.

It is also crucial to evaluate reliability along other dimensions than just performance on a single testing set, as safety-critical applications of AI could significantly impact patient health and safety.

The effects of age and gender on model performance

Higher accuracy was observed in the model that was trained on samples obtained from both youth and seniors as compared to those where the training set comprised a single group. While developing AI solutions, the ability of a model to show robust and reliable performance across a diverse population is crucial for minimizing bias.

The performance was best when the training set included both sexes. In fact, a 5% degradation was observed when the model was trained on either males or females alone. An additional model was trained to output gender from fundus images.

The model was associated with an overall accuracy of 87%; however, this exceptional performance could be attributed to potential bias in the training dataset. Grad-CAM, a well-known interpretable AI technique, was used to identify key features of the fundus images that provide important insights for various classification labels. These results complemented those produced in previous studies and emphasized the need for a diverse dataset to deliver reliable and robust performance.

Challenges in developing trustworthy AI in oculomics

The study findings confirm the importance of high-quality and diverse datasets to train models, which will ultimately improve their robust and reliable performance in different conditions. Model outputs should also be transparent to ensure healthcare providers can understand and trust their predictions. Ensuring fairness and addressing bias in model predictions is also extremely important.

The future of AI in oculomics

Adaptability to diverse clinical environments and compliance with regulatory guidelines is fundamental to ensure the trustworthy deployment of AI in oculomics. Maintaining transparency also supports the development of explainable and interpretable AI models in which medical practitioners can easily understand the logic of their predictions.

AI models may experience performance degradation due to out-of-distribution (OOD) inputs or unforeseen clinical scenarios during deployment. However, incorporating continuous learning frameworks could mitigate this issue.

Anomaly detection algorithms may also serve as a safeguard; therefore, models should be periodically updated to introduce novel and diverse data. These efforts have the potential to sustain the accuracy and relevance of AI applications in clinical environments.

In the future, AI systems for oculomics must be developed to enhance human-centered healthcare by simplifying clinicians' workflows, improving patient health outcomes, and raising the quality of care provided. To this end, ongoing collaboration among various stakeholders is necessary throughout the development and implementation phases to reach AI's full potential in transforming healthcare delivery.

Journal reference:
  • Ong, J., Jang, K. J., Baek, S. J., et al. (2024) Development of oculomics artificial intelligence for cardiovascular risk factors: A case study in fundus oculomics for HbA1c assessment and clinically relevant considerations for clinicians. Asia-Pacific Journal of Ophthalmology 13(4); 100095. doi:10.1016/j.apjo.2024.100095

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2024, October 10). AI-driven oculomics assesses HbA1c for cardiovascular risk. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 10, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241010/AI-driven-oculomics-assesses-HbA1c-for-cardiovascular-risk.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "AI-driven oculomics assesses HbA1c for cardiovascular risk". News-Medical. 10 October 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241010/AI-driven-oculomics-assesses-HbA1c-for-cardiovascular-risk.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "AI-driven oculomics assesses HbA1c for cardiovascular risk". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241010/AI-driven-oculomics-assesses-HbA1c-for-cardiovascular-risk.aspx. (accessed October 10, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2024. AI-driven oculomics assesses HbA1c for cardiovascular risk. News-Medical, viewed 10 October 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241010/AI-driven-oculomics-assesses-HbA1c-for-cardiovascular-risk.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study finds diabetes linked to accelerated brain aging, but healthy habits can help
Tirzepatide outperforms insulin in controlling diabetes and promoting weight loss in clinical trials
Tirzepatide beats semaglutide in lowering diabetes risk and cardiovascular events in obesity patients
Twincretin drug Tirzepatide shows unmatched efficacy in weight loss and diabetes management
12-week coffee compound study shows promising results for weight and fat reduction in at-risk individuals
Early pregnancy HbA1c predicts gestational diabetes, reducing the need for complex tests
The effect of supplementation with cornelian cherry on different cardiometabolic outcomes
Study reveals curcumin’s antidepressant effects in obese type 2 diabetes patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback