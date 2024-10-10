Researchers identify cause and potential therapeutic approach for diabetic kidney disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of LeipzigOct 10 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Diabetic kidney disease – a complication of diabetes – is considered the leading cause of chronic kidney disease and kidney failure worldwide. It is associated with changes in the structure and function of the kidneys and ultimately leads to kidney damage.

Signaling mechanism triggers oxidative stress

A research team at the University of Leipzig Medical Center has now identified a signalling mechanism that causes damage to kidney cells. Coagulation factor FXII (F12), also known as Hageman factor, is involved in this process.

"Its production is increased in the body when blood sugar levels are high," says Ahmed Elwakiel, lead author of the study and scientist at the University of Leipzig Medical Center. Independent of its normal function in blood coagulation, FXII has a different effect on the tubular epithelial cells of the kidney: through a receptor mechanism, it forms a complex with two other proteins that have different functions in the body. This complex acts like a molecular on-off switch. It sends a signal to produce more oxygen free radicals. This leads to oxidative stress and DNA damage in the cell.

In contrast to normal cell communication, however, the switch remains on under diabetic conditions; there is no pause button."

Ahmed Elwakiel, lead author of the study and scientist, University of Leipzig Medical Center

In the long term, the constantly increasing oxidative damage can neither be absorbed nor repaired. The kidneys then no longer function properly and the problem worsens over time.

Coagulation factor useful as a diagnostic marker

"In our study, we show that FXII can also be detected in the urine of diabetes patients with kidney disease," explains Professor Berend Isermann, senior author of the current publication. "The concentration of FXII correlates with the severity of the disease: the higher the value, the more damaged the kidney is. This makes the value a useful diagnostic marker," says the head of the Institute of Laboratory Medicine, Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics. FXII can be detected in the early stages of the disease and is therefore an important indicator of whether treatment is likely to be successful.

Related Stories

To determine the presence of FXII in the human organism and how it affects diabetes, the researchers analysed clinical values, kidney biopsies and urine samples from several human cohorts, including the LIFE Adult Study from the Faculty of Medicine at Leipzig University and the HEIST-DiC cohort from Heidelberg University.

FXII inhibition as a possible therapeutic approach

The relationship between FXII and impaired kidney function was also clearly evident in mouse models: the scientists compared the kidney function of diabetic mice that produced FXII with that of mice in which they had temporarily blocked the production of FXII. "The kidney function of the mice that produced FXII was significantly worse," says Elwakiel. Furthermore, inhibiting FXII production in mice with clinical signs of kidney damage largely improved kidney function. The approach discovered by the scientists could therefore also have a therapeutic outcome in cases of established kidney damage. "Another approach would be to prevent the formation of the entire signalling complex," says the pharmacologist. In in vitro cell experiments, it was possible to stop the mechanism in this way. 

No negative effect on coagulation

According to the authors of the study, no negative side effects on blood coagulation are to be expected from FXII inhibition. "The organism has various blood coagulation factors; it doesn't necessarily need FXII to initiate coagulation. We know from other studies that its inhibition does not result in increased bleeding risk," says Elwakiel.

Source:

University of Leipzig

Journal reference:

Elwakiel, A., et al. (2024). Factor XII signaling via uPAR-integrin β1 axis promotes tubular senescence in diabetic kidney disease. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-024-52214-8.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research highlights cardiovascular benefits of semaglutide for overweight adults with impaired kidney function
Scientists uncover role of Wnt in kidney formation
KitNewCare launches event to foster collaborative innovation towards sustainable kidney care
Study links COVID-19 to increased risk of acute kidney disorders
Addressing the challenges of polycystic kidney disease
Non-invasive imaging technique can accurately detect clear-cell renal cell carcinoma
Trial finds no benefit of adding nivolumab to tivozanib for advanced kidney cancer
New insights into macrophage function in acute kidney injury

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New kidney chip offers breakthrough for drug development and personalized medicine