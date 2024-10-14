Study validates multi-source data linkage for cancer survival estimates in China

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Frontiers JournalsOct 14 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Population-based cancer survival is a key metric in evaluating the effectiveness of national cancer control policies and interventions. The "Healthy China 2030 Planning Outline" has set a goal to increase the overall cancer survival rate in China by 15%. Accurate collection of population-based cancer follow-up data is a key step in assessing progress in cancer prevention and treatment across various regions in China. In a recent study published in Malignancy Spectrum, researchers from the National Cancer Center in China and the Dalian Center for Disease Control and Prevention have assessed the reliability of multi-source data linkage in enhancing population-based cancer survival estimates in a metropolitan Chinese cancer registry. Hongmei Zeng and Ke Sun are the co-corresponding authors of this study, while Yubing Shen, Ruiying Fu, and Xiaofeng Wang are the co-first authors.

The study included newly diagnosed cancer patients from 2015 and followed them for six years. Patient vital status was determined through single-source data linkage with Dalian Vital Statistics System and multi-source data linkage with Dalian Household Registration System and hospital medical records. Researchers established the gold standard for survival estimation using a "comprehensive follow-up" strategy, which combines passive follow-up and active follow-up methods.

The findings indicate that cancer survival estimates for Dalian based on multi-source data linkage are remarkably close to those based on comprehensive follow-up strategy (Figure 1). This indicates that multi-source data linkage can offer relatively complete patient vital status information, which is of great value for improving the efficiency and quality of survival data tracking for cancer patients in developing countries.

"The Dalian Cancer Registry is a population-based registry covering approximately 2.3 million residents in the urban area. Its cancer registration data quality meets international standards and has been included in the World Health Organization's 'in Five Continents (CI5) Volume XII database', Our study is the first in China to evaluate the reliability of multi-source data linkage for population-based cancer survival estimates," said Yubing Shen et al. "This improved data collection and linkage strategy will not only guide cancer prevention and control activities in various regions of developing countries but also support disease management and quality improvement, providing valuable insights into the impact of cancer on population health."

Supported by the National Key R&D Program of China, the study's findings have significant public health implications for optimizing cancer patient follow-up strategies in China and other developing countries.

 

Source:

Frontiers Journals

Journal reference:

Shen, Y., et al. (2024). The reliability of multi‐source data linkage for population‐based cancer survival estimates: A study in a metropolitan cancer registry of China. Malignancy Spectrum. doi.org/10.1002/msp2.43.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI and imaging tools to drive personalized cancer treatments in Europe
AI detects breast cancer years before diagnosis from mammograms
New review explores Zika virus as a potential treatment for brain cancer
Elevated blood glucose levels increase early-onset colorectal cancer risk
Early prostate cancer surgery linked to improved survival rates
New insights into immune mechanisms that prevent cancer metastasis
New computational pipeline revolutionizes personalized cancer vaccine design
New platform mimics immune interactions to boost cancer treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Liver cancer patients gain clarity on surgery options through precision medicine tool