Study validates multi-source data linkage for cancer survival estimates in China

Population-based cancer survival is a key metric in evaluating the effectiveness of national cancer control policies and interventions. The "Healthy China 2030 Planning Outline" has set a goal to increase the overall cancer survival rate in China by 15%. Accurate collection of population-based cancer follow-up data is a key step in assessing progress in cancer prevention and treatment across various regions in China. In a recent study published in Malignancy Spectrum, researchers from the National Cancer Center in China and the Dalian Center for Disease Control and Prevention have assessed the reliability of multi-source data linkage in enhancing population-based cancer survival estimates in a metropolitan Chinese cancer registry. Hongmei Zeng and Ke Sun are the co-corresponding authors of this study, while Yubing Shen, Ruiying Fu, and Xiaofeng Wang are the co-first authors.

The study included newly diagnosed cancer patients from 2015 and followed them for six years. Patient vital status was determined through single-source data linkage with Dalian Vital Statistics System and multi-source data linkage with Dalian Household Registration System and hospital medical records. Researchers established the gold standard for survival estimation using a "comprehensive follow-up" strategy, which combines passive follow-up and active follow-up methods.

The findings indicate that cancer survival estimates for Dalian based on multi-source data linkage are remarkably close to those based on comprehensive follow-up strategy (Figure 1). This indicates that multi-source data linkage can offer relatively complete patient vital status information, which is of great value for improving the efficiency and quality of survival data tracking for cancer patients in developing countries.

"The Dalian Cancer Registry is a population-based registry covering approximately 2.3 million residents in the urban area. Its cancer registration data quality meets international standards and has been included in the World Health Organization's 'in Five Continents (CI5) Volume XII database', Our study is the first in China to evaluate the reliability of multi-source data linkage for population-based cancer survival estimates," said Yubing Shen et al. "This improved data collection and linkage strategy will not only guide cancer prevention and control activities in various regions of developing countries but also support disease management and quality improvement, providing valuable insights into the impact of cancer on population health."

Supported by the National Key R&D Program of China, the study's findings have significant public health implications for optimizing cancer patient follow-up strategies in China and other developing countries.