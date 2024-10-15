Tara gum shows potential in the drug delivery application of anticancer medications

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. Natural polysaccharide tara gum (TG) has been investigated for several biological uses. This article discusses the administration of imatinib, an anticancer model medication, via TG.

Imatinib-modified release tablets were developed using a direct compression method with different concentrations of TG and other excipients. Compressed tablets were evaluated for physicochemical properties.

All formulations had an in vitro disintegration time ranging from 10-23 min. Among the formulations, F6 exhibited excellent extended-release behaviour with 72% release over 12 h. TG tablets were rich in phytoconstituents, including saponins, tannins, phenolics, flavonoids, carbohydrates, proteins, and amino acids.

TG has potential in the drug delivery application of anticancer medications as a rate-retarding polymer.