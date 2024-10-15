Tara gum shows potential in the drug delivery application of anticancer medications

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdOct 15 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. Natural polysaccharide tara gum (TG) has been investigated for several biological uses. This article discusses the administration of imatinib, an anticancer model medication, via TG.

Imatinib-modified release tablets were developed using a direct compression method with different concentrations of TG and other excipients. Compressed tablets were evaluated for physicochemical properties.

All formulations had an in vitro disintegration time ranging from 10-23 min. Among the formulations, F6 exhibited excellent extended-release behaviour with 72% release over 12 h. TG tablets were rich in phytoconstituents, including saponins, tannins, phenolics, flavonoids, carbohydrates, proteins, and amino acids.

TG has potential in the drug delivery application of anticancer medications as a rate-retarding polymer.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Lade, P. D. & Singla, N., (2024) Formulation and Development of Tara Gum-mediated Tablets for Delivery of Anticancer Drugs. BIO Integration. doi.org/10.15212/bioi-2024-0040.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

GLP-1 drugs protect brain health by improving neurovascular function and reducing inflammation
Digital games show promise for improving ADHD and depression in youth, but anxiety remains a challenge
Decoding Cannabis: Differentiating Hemp and Marijuana
Deciphering the Mysteries of the Human Microbiome
US study uncovers antiviral resistance in swine-origin influenza, urging enhanced pandemic surveillance
Smartphone data can reveal early dementia risks during real-world navigation
Neuroactive drugs show promising anti-glioblastoma effects in preclinical trials
Plant polyphenols: The secret to living longer and healthy aging?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists uncover two Crohn’s disease subtypes using lab-grown intestines, offering hope for personalized therapies